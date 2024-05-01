Group opposed to nuclear waste proposal

A group calling themselves the First Nations Land Defence Alliance was joined on Tuesday by about 150 supporters in Thunder Bay to rally against radioactive nuclear waste transport and storage in the North. The Nuclear Waste Management Organization has targeted one site near Ignace, in the Wabigoon River watershed, and another near South Bruce in southern Ontario as potential sites for storing all of Canada's radioactive nuclear waste. A decision on one of the two sites will be made by the waste management organization by the end of the year. Much work has been done between the waste management organization and the Township of Ignace to help the community better understand the transportation and storage details. Meanwhile, neighbouring First Nation communities are speaking out against the proposal with concerns about the risks of transportation accidents and long-term leaks. Leaders in the communities have rejected what they call a "controversial project," and have stepped up their fight to protect their people, land, water, and way of life from industrial impacts. On Tuesday, their voice became louder. Chief Rudy Turtle, of Grassy Narrows First Nation, said his community is very concerned about a potential catastrophe stemming from a leak in the storage area that he says could spread in the Northwest, contaminating animals, fish, and water. "I've seen the design and how deep they're going to go, but we met with the consultant (Monday) and he disagrees with their (Nuclear Waste Management Organization) assessment," Turtle said. "He gave us an example of one site where 30 years after it was installed, it cracked, and it started leaking into the watershed." Turtle added, "Our message today is we don't want the nuclear waste to be put (near) Ignace, Ontario." Chief Wilfred King of Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek, also known as Gull Bay First Nation, said it's important that First Nations align with the idea of bringing nuclear waste into Northwestern Ontario. "The science isn't good enough to convince me that this is a safe way to deposit nuclear material," King said. "In no way would we have ever realized this coming to fruition someday and not knowing the dangers of nuclear waste. As a signatory to the Robertson Superior Treaty (of 1850), we feel they (the Nuclear Waste Management Organization) need our consent to transport that to our territory." King pointed out there has been no communication between the First Nations and the waste management organization. Coun. Samuel McKay, with Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, also known as KI, and Big Trout Lake, added that it's important for their voices to be heard. "We are deeply concerned about the protection of our environment, not only for us, but it's for everybody in general," he said. He added that there has been some recent communication between his community and the Nuclear Waste Management Organization, who is telling them the process is safe. "With any resource development, there are always risks no matter how much guarantee is given that they're safe," McKay said. He said concerns for the alliance are also about the transportation of nuclear waste and pointed out the track record of rail and transport accidents.

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal