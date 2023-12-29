Group renews call to ban corporal punishment on special needs students after bill failed last session

Reuters

(Reuters) -Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former fixer and lawyer, said in court papers unsealed on Friday that he mistakenly gave his attorney fake case citations generated by an artificial intelligence program that made their way into an official court filing. Cohen, who is expected to be a star witness against Trump at one of the former president's criminal trials, said in a sworn declaration in federal court in Manhattan that he did not realize the citations generated by Google Bard were fictitious. Google Bard is a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Alphabet Inc's Google.