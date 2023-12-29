Group renews call to ban corporal punishment on special needs students after bill failed last session
‘It’s not good. The best way to describe it... take armpits, ketchup, a butt and makeup and put that all in a blender and bottle that as a cologne,’ Adam Kinzinger said
MURRAY HARBOUR, P.E.I. — A village councillor in Prince Edward Island has until Sunday to pay a $500 fine and apologize for displaying a sign on his property denying the existence of residential school graves, or he will be forced to resign. P.E.I. Minister of Housing, Land and Communities Rob Lantz said in a statement Thursday that Murray Harbour Coun. John Robertson has until Dec. 31 to comply with the sanctions placed on him by council. Robertson did not immediately respond to requests for co
The socialite Ksenia Sobchak faces backlash despite her Putin ties after attending an infamous party in Russia.
A celebrity-studded "Almost Naked" party in Moscow's famed Mutabor nightclub has drawn outrage from Russia's political establishment, which has become increasingly po-faced since the assault on Ukraine. Footage showing Russian VIPs in lingerie and raunchy costumes led to the arrest of a rapper for wearing nothing but a strategically-placed sock, and calls for boycotts and investigations.The scandal shows the shrinking space for anything deviating from conservative patriotism in Russia since its
The GOP presidential contender said it "should make everybody concerned about her candidacy."
Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle were once a high-profile political couple known as "the new Kennedys." Their paths have diverged significantly.
The Republican presidential candidate faced intense backlash after she declined to identify slavery as the cause of the Civil War.
Former President Nixon’s White House attorney John Dean said Thursday he believes the Maine decision to remove former President Trump from the ballot will be difficult to overturn, calling it “very solid.” Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D) determined late Thursday that Trump should be kept off the state’s primary ballot because his conduct…
The GOP presidential hopeful was offered "a chance to redeem yourself" at a New Hampshire town hall.
China has faced many economic problems this year, from deflation to record youth unemployment and a property crisis. But now, an even more worrisome threat is emerging: the colossal hidden debt of China's local governments.
(Reuters) -Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former fixer and lawyer, said in court papers unsealed on Friday that he mistakenly gave his attorney fake case citations generated by an artificial intelligence program that made their way into an official court filing. Cohen, who is expected to be a star witness against Trump at one of the former president's criminal trials, said in a sworn declaration in federal court in Manhattan that he did not realize the citations generated by Google Bard were fictitious. Google Bard is a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Alphabet Inc's Google.
Finland will be the first to suffer if there is an escalation between NATO and Russia, Moscow’s representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said in an interview with the RIA Novosti propaganda outlet on Dec. 27.
Polish President Andrzej Duda is convening an urgent meeting because of an "unknown object" that was spotted in the country's airspace during Russia’s massive missile attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29, the President’s Office press team reported.
"It’s kind of a problematic proposition," Dave Williams said of the lawmaker's decision to switch to a more conservative congressional district.
Scott Olson/Getty ImagesA petition to block Donald Trump from the Wisconsin primary ballot was summarily dismissed “without consideration” by the Wisconsin Elections Commission—but that won’t stop the local brewery owner who filed it from trying to take it all the way to the top, he said Thursday. The petition filed by Kirk Bangstad, described as the “firebrand” owner of the Minocqua Brewing Co. by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, was rejected out of hand by the commission because it cannot addre
It was no surprise that the U.S. Supreme Court turned down Special Counsel Jack Smith’s very unusual request to hear an appeal of a trial judge’s decision that Donald Trump does not enjoy presidential immunity for criminal acts committed during his term of office even before an appeals court ruled on the matter. Smith asked that the Big Nine skip their normal practice and immediately take up ...
"If we ended up in a war with China, it wouldn't be just the US and China," James Stavridis said, adding that US allies would come to its aid.
The Maine Secretary of State has removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 GOP primary ballot. Ex-Nixon White House counsel John Dean details his thoughts about the decision.
Evelyn Hockstein/ReutersFalsified Donald Trump elector certificates from Wisconsin and Michigan were “stuck in the mail” just days before Jan. 6, 2021, sparking a frantic Republican effort to get the paperwork to Washington D.C. in time, according to CNN. The network, which obtained texts, emails, and recordings of the situation courtesy of pro-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, found that campaign staffers enlisted the help of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and another Pennsylvania congressman, and even c
Brazil expressed concern on Friday after Venezuela complained about the deployment of a British warship off the Guyana coast, raising tensions in a border dispute over the oil-rich Esequibo region of the former British colony. "The Brazilian government believes that military demonstrations of support for any party must be avoided, so that the ongoing dialogue process can produce results," the Brazilian foreign ministry said in a statement. Britain has dispatched the Royal Navy patrol vessel HMS Trent to Guyana, where it was due to arrive on Friday morning.