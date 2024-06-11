Group restoring 100-year-old North Sacramento school wants community hub

CBC

Leanne Niziol says growing up in Wrigley, N.W.T., she didn't see any First Nations doctors. "That was a really significant gap that I wanted to change," Niziol said.She recently graduated from the University of Manitoba's Doctor of Medicine program, a career she says has been a dream of hers since she was little Niziol, originally from Pehdzeh Ki First Nation in Wrigley, is thought to be the first Dene doctor to come from that community. "It's been a lot of emotions, it's been a long road to com