Group says disability benefit at risk unless Ottawa moves quickly on regulations

OTTAWA — An organization advocating for people with disabilities says the new federal disability benefit could be delayed beyond the promised July 1 payment date because the government still hasn't approved the regulations.

March of Dimes Canada launched a campaign Friday urging Persons with Disabilities Minister Kamal Khera to act quickly to draft those regulations, adding the federal government could tarnish its legacy if it fails to act.

The organization is calling on Canadians to write letters to Khera, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other cabinet ministers to stress the importance of getting the benefit implemented on time.

March of Dimes spokesperson Amanda MacKenzie said that with Parliament currently prorogued, a promise of $243 million to help low-income people with disabilities apply for the benefit is also at risk, since the opposition parties are vowing to take down the government at the first opportunity.

"People with disabilities in communities across the country deserve the same dignity and autonomy and independence that the rest of us have," MacKenzie said in an interview Friday.

"While I understand this is one of the many items government is trying to wrap up, there are people with disabilities that simply can't be left behind again. This would be a tremendous failure."

The benefit, which is supposed to start paying out on July 1, will see eligible people receive up to $200 per month. MacKenzie said that sum is lower than many wanted but still enough to help those struggling to keep a roof over their head and food in the fridge.

And while she said she's happy the legislation passed, the regulations setting out how the benefit will actually operate, including who is eligible, are still in draft stage and require government approval.

Khera's office said in a media statement that the work of the government continues even with Parliament prorogued, and the government is aiming to meet the July 1 payment date.

"The Canada Disability Benefit is a major milestone in our strong and unwavering commitment to creating a more inclusive and fairer Canada for all. This benefit is a direct result from the advocacy and hard work of the disability community," wrote Waleed Saleem, press secretary for Khera.

"We have been clear; we are working to ensure that there are no claw backs and that all Canadians who receive this benefit are better off."

Nicole Neeson, who has spent more than 40 years living with physical disabilities, is one of those who pushed for the creation of the benefit.

Neeson said Friday her provincial disability support in Ontario is not enough to allow her to pay her bills and live a life above the poverty line.

She said the new federal benefit will give her a bit more room in her budget.

"We need to be pushing the government to keep their word," she said. "This is a priority."

MacKenzie agreed.

"We're in a world where there's a likelihood of our economy hitting some pretty serious skids next week," she said, referring to president-elect Donald Trump's threat to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports to the U.S.

"This is going to be more important than ever."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press