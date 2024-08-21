Group shot at in Brownstown Twp. by resident after car broke down near his home

NextShark
On Thursday, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of two suspects, Kevin Thissel, 28, and Chris Johnson, 23, in connection with a home invasion ring in western Washington, believed to be responsible for the 2022 murder of Irah Sok during a break-in in South Everett. The suspects also ransacked the home, stealing luxury items before fleeing the scene. Charges: The suspects, charged with multiple felonies including first-degree murder and kidnapping, are part of a larger criminal group targeting Asian families in King, Snohomish and Skagit Counties.