Group of young NC Democrats endorses challengers against members of their own party

The Young Democrats of North Carolina have endorsed two candidates in Democratic primary elections seeking to unseat longtime state House members who broke ranks to support some Republican legislation this year.

Rep. Michael Wray of Northampton County and Rep. Cecil Brockman of Guilford County will both face YDNC-backed opponents in the March primary after they drew the ire of fellow Democrats this year for their support of the state budget, anti-rioting legislation and more.

“This organization made a commitment to hold folks accountable and to help elect Democrats who won’t sell out the people they represent,” YDNC President Dorian Palmer said in a statement on Thursday.

Rodney Pierce, a social studies teacher who is also the plaintiff in a federal lawsuit challenging a new Republican-drawn electoral map, will face off against Wray.

Brockman will be challenged by James Adams, former president of the High Point NAACP.

“James Adams and Rodney Pierce have made it clear that, unlike their predecessors, they will show up and they will fight for their constituents,” Palmer said. “I look forward to seeing them elected.”

Wray did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The News & Observer on Thursday, and Brockman declined to comment.

Last week, after Adams announced his campaign, Brockman suggested fellow Democrats wanted him out of the House and were supporting Adams’ campaign.

“This person was put up to run against me by folks who do not have the best interest of High Point in mind,” he said in a statement.

He went on to describe a text from Rep. Laura Budd, seemingly sent inadvertently to Brockman, which he shared with The N&O, in which the Mecklenburg County Democrat wrote, “Do we have a candidate running against Brockman?”

”It looks like they found their person,” Brockman said.

Both lawmakers drew criticism from fellow Democrats this session

The endorsements come several months after YDNC announced it would create the “Find Out Fund” to help oust Democrats who supported Republican legislation.

Young Democrats created the fund after a handful of House Democrats voted for the GOP-led state budget, which included some conservative policy changes.

In defending his vote for the budget, Brockman noted that it brought $29 million to his “majority poor Black district” in High Point.

“When you’re an adult you have to work with people you may have disagreements with and even may not like,” he said in September. “But you get up every day and you do your job.”

In addition to supporting the budget, Wray and Brockman also drew criticism for missing a key vote on a veto override for a bill that loosened gun restrictions.

Wray’s legislative assistant said he had a family emergency that day. Brockman was in urgent care, according to his office.

In February, Brockman and Wray joined Republicans to pass a bill increasing the penalties for rioting. They also voted in favor of a Republican-led bill to require sheriffs to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.