Groups unveiled for NBA Cup in-season tournament. Who will the Sacramento Kings play?

The Sacramento Kings will be among the favorites in West Group A in the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup in-season tournament.

The NBA unveiled Eastern and Western conference group pairings Friday. Teams were randomly drawn into groups of five within their conferences based on records from the 2023-24 regular-season.

The Kings were placed in West Group A with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers. The Timberwolves are the No. 1 seed after finishing third in the West last season. The Kings finished ninth but should be much improved with the addition of six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan.

All 30 teams will compete for the NBA Cup beginning with group stage gams from Nov. 12 to Dec. 3. Eight teams will advance from group play into the knockout rounds. The final four will go on to the semifinals in Las Vegas on Dec. 14 with a chance to reach the championship game on Dec. 17.

The Kings will play home games against the Rockets and Timberwolves during group play with road games against the Blazers and Clippers. The complete tournament schedule will be released in August.

West Group C features a loaded pool with the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Lakers defeated the Indiana Pacers in last year’s championship game to claim the inaugural NBA Cup.

Western Conference

West Group A: Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers

West Group B: Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs

West Group C: Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies

Eastern Conference

East Group A: New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets

East Group B: Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons

East Group C: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards