Fireworks cancelled at 3 resorts in Lower Mainland due to heavy winds and rain

Heavy winds and rain have forced three ski resorts in the Lower Mainland to abruptly cancel their New Year's Eve fireworks.

Grouse Mountain and Mount Seymour, both in North Vancouver, said Tuesday morning they were cancelling their family-friendly events entirely.

A few hours later, Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver said it was cancelling its fireworks. Its free family celebration for ticket and pass-holders is still going ahead.

Winds were gusting between 40 and 50 km/h and were expected to reach up to 80 km/h, said Eddie Wood, general manager of Mount Seymour.

The resort had sold out 1,200 tickets to its family-friendly event, which was set to run between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. PT

"It's a hard call to make," Wood said.

"For all the families and the little ones that would be coming up, it would just be an experience I don't think that they would enjoy."

Mount Seymour and Grouse Mountain both said they notified ticket holders directly and would offer refunds.

Grouse Mountain will still run some of its indoor events Tuesday evening, including an eight-course dinner.

All three resorts will remain open for the day.