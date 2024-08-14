'Growing up is hard enough': Jarren Duran's anti-gay slur could hurt LGBTQ youth

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was suspended two games for directing an anti-gay slur at a fan. Those are the cold facts of what Duran did and the repercussions of that action. But that is only part of the story. There's another part. The most important part.

What's often lost in ugly moments like this one is the actual toll it can take on the LGBTQ community when this happens, especially the younger members. There's a cost that goes beyond the headlines. A toll that can't always be exactly measured but is there.

Suspending Duran was necessary but understanding the butterfly effect of Duran's words is equally imperative.

“Growing up is hard enough as it is," said Kasey Suffredini, the chief officer of prevention at The Trevor Project, in a statement to USA TODAY Sports. "It’s important for adults – especially those with large platforms, and those whom young people look up to – to understand how anti-LGBTQ+ words and actions can impact LGBTQ+ young people as they figure out how to live the lives they are born to lead. At a time when anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and misinformation is so rampant, LGBTQ+ youth, like all youth, deserve to be able to enjoy sports and attend professional games without worrying about bullying or harassment."

The Trevor Project is a non-profit that focuses on suicide prevention among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth. It's one of the most vital organizations in the fight against bigotry.

"At The Trevor Project, we often talk about how LGBTQ+ young people experience disparate rates of mental health challenges, not because of who they are, but rather, how they are mistreated and stigmatized by others," Suffredini explained. "Whether it’s at home, at school, or in the stands of their favorite team’s stadium, young people who have access to LGBTQ+-affirming spaces report significantly lower rates of attempting suicide. Creating and supporting these types of accepting environments can make a life-changing, and even lifesaving, difference for young LGBTQ+ athletes and sports fans.”

Of course, what Duran did impacts the entire LGBTQ community, but it might be particularly problematic for younger people for the reasons outlined by Suffredini.

What's also important about Duran's action is it leads to some troubling questions about the team itself.

The Red Sox were one of the first teams in MLB to introduce Pride Night celebrations, doing so in 2013. But there have been other affronts to the LGBTQ community.

The team in 2023 promoted journeyman pitcher Matt Dermody despite multiple homophobic social media posts. He was later released.

Also, did other Red Sox players hear what Duran said? If so, how did they react? And what made Duran feel so comfortable using that word in the moment? Why was that the first word he went for?

“I know I shouldn’t have said that word. I know I’m gonna get looked down on for saying it, and it’s my own fault because I brought it upon myself,” said Duran at a news conference on Monday. “There was no intent behind the word that was used. It was just the heat of the moment and just happened to be said. It’s on me for that word coming out.”

“We’ve worked really hard over these past two and a half decades to make sure that Fenway Park is a place where everyone feels welcome,” said team president and CEO Sam Kennedy. “There’s a lot of incredible work that’s being done, a lot of positive momentum. But a day like today is a reminder that we have a lot more work to do.

"You feel like it’s a massive setback (to) the organizational values that we try to live every day. When something like that happens, we’ve fallen short of meeting that goal. And you also just sort of ask yourself, how could this be possible? How could this happen? We have had lots of conversations about who we are, what we stand for, what we value."

Those conversations may not be working. Or least, a lot more may be needed.

Because this is serious stuff. Words like Duran's can have lasting impact. Especially when it comes to the most vulnerable.

If you or someone you know needs mental health resources and support, please call, text, or chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or visit 988lifeline.org for 24/7 access to free and confidential services. Additional support is available for members of the LGBTQ+ community by contacting the Trevor Project at 1-866-488-7386 or by texting 678-678 for 24/7 support.

