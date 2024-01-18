A growing Kansas City bakery adds another location. This one is in Johnson County

Kansas City’s Bloom Baking Co. has cooked up another spot to sell its cupcakes, macarons and breakfast sandwiches.

The bakery moved into Lighton Plaza office complex at 7500 College Blvd. in Overland Park before Christmas. Owner Sarah Darby said the space will celebrate its grand opening on Feb. 1 with giveaways and live music.

This is Bloom’s third location (fourth, if you include its Kansas City International Airport kiosk). It’s held its River Market location at 15 E. Third St. for 14 years. In 2020, it expanded to 920 Main St., Suite 209.

Bloom’s baked goods are completely scratch-made, Darby said, and the Lighton Plaza spot offers an array of cafe food: egg scramble bowls (egg, cheddar, a choice of protein, potato, spinach and house salsa), Reuben sandwiches, salads and more.

And, of course, it sells its popular pastries, like its German chocolate cupcake, lemon bars and macarons.

The Lighton Plaza location carries Mother Earth Coffee, Lucky Elixir Kombucha and goods from other local small businesses.

“Our flour is milled locally, we have our egg farmer out of … Missouri,” Darby said. “We have local dairy, a lot of produce that comes from farmers down in the farmers market.”

Bloom’s Lighton Plaza spot is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.