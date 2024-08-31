Growing memorials for officer and teen
Memorials for two San Diego Police Department officers, as well as the teen driver involved in a fiery wreck continues to grow at Claremont Mesa Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police used a tanklike vehicle with a battering ram to smash into a Southern California home and arrest the next-door neighbor of a couple living in a nudist community who were reported missing earlier this week, officials said Friday.
A teen from central Alberta who called 911 for help, alleging people were trying to kill him, is dead after two responding Mounties shot him, RCMP said Friday. Police found the caller, a 15-year-old boy from Samson Cree Nation, early Friday morning in Wetaskiwin, Alta., a city just north of the First Nation, according to a news release RCMP issued Friday afternoon.The teen had "several weapons" that officers were able to confiscate, but a "confrontation" occurred that led to the officers firing
A one-time Miss Teen USA contestant mocked for her stuttering answer to a judge’s question has shamed JD Vance for resurfacing her ordeal and using it to attack Kamala Harris.Caitlin Upton was 18 and competing in the Miss Teen USA 2007 pageant when her stumbling response to a question about why some Americans couldn’t find their own country on the map became an early viral sensation.“I personally believe that U.S. Americans are unable to do so because, um, some people out there in our nation don
Summerside police say they have laid additional charges against a man and woman accused of carrying out "the grandparent scam" to defraud people by saying their grandchildren were in legal trouble and needed bail money.A news release issued by Summerside Police Services on Friday said Luis Luciano David Cortez Abarca, 26, and Genesis Javiera Carvajal Tapia, 25, were each charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000.The charges were laid after two people in Summerside were defrauded of $6,000 eac
Witnesses told investigators the mother kicked, hit and shook the child “like a rag doll.”
Second-grader Noah Bush’s body was found at the bottom of a construction pit on May 16
Stephanie Menard, 73, and Daniel Menard, 79, were reported missing from a nudist community in California on Sunday, according to police.
A criminal court on the neighbouring island of Samui found Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 30, guilty of the premeditated murder of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44, whose body was cut up and concealed by the accused, a court statement said. Daniel Sancho is the son of Rodolfo Sancho, who starred in "El Ministerio del Tiempo" (The Ministry of Time) and actress Silvia Bronchalo.
Daniel Coppola, 50, is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting dead his ex-wife and her boyfriend at their Long Island home
Steve Bannon, the right-wing podcaster and former Donald Trump aide, asked a federal judge on Thursday to release him from prison early as he continues to challenge his contempt of Congress conviction.
A hearing today is set to determine whether the trial of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, will be moved out of Latah County, a location his attorneys argued would be unable to provide an unbiased jury for the long-awaited anticipated trial.
A Republican state representative in central Florida has been indicted on felony forgery charges related to her administration of a private Christian school that she helped run with her family. Carolina Amesty, 29, turned herself in to authorities at the Orange County Jail on Thursday and was booked on four felony counts. The alleged forgery happened before Amesty was elected to the Florida House of Representatives.
The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 28, according to authorities
Four children were inside their New Market, Maryland home when their parents were killed after being shot at 42 times at close range, police said.
The two children were transported to the hospital but "tragically, they did not survive," Sherman Police Department said in a release
The four Miami-Dade police officers charged fired the fatal bullets, according to a report obtained Thursday by the Herald.
The man hid cannabis in his wife's car in an attempt to frame her in the "perfect crime".
The teenager, who cannot be identified, was convicted of murdering Holly Newton in Hexham, Northumberland.
NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City police officer has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for shooting and wounding her ex-girlfriend and killing the ex-girlfriend's new love interest.
Muna Pandey, 21, installed a camera outside her home because of a stalker. A year later, it may have caught her alleged killer.