Growing Wake County town is getting its first new hotel in two decades, and a Target

Over 25,500 people have moved to Fuquay-Varina in the last decade, making it one of the fastest-growing towns in Wake County and raising the population to over 44,000 residents.

As businesses and development continue to arrive in the town, visitors will have a new place to stay.

Tru by Hilton has selected Fuquay-Varina as its new North Carolina location.

The 55,000-square-foot hotel will create 13 full-time jobs and boost the local tax base by $14 million, according to the town. It will be located in Bengal Towne Centre off Judd Parkway. The 110,000-square-foot mixed-use area under construction will feature a dog park, townhomes, retail, and walking trails.

“We want somewhere that when family members, businesses, or anyone comes to town has a nice, safe place to stay,” said Mayor Blake Massengill.

This is the first new hotel in Fuquay-Varina in over 20 years. The town has three other hotels.

An economic investment

Adding a new hotel was one of the goals in Fuquay-Varina’s 2023 Commercial Market Study Report.

The project is a collaboration between Fuquay Varina Ventures LLC, local developer Clarendon Properties, and Wilmington-based Crown Hotel & Travel Management.

The hotel is expected to be completed by June 2025.

On April 2, the Fuquay-Varina Board of Commissioners approved a $350,000 local economic development incentive agreement for WisemanPLus Development Co., LLC, the group behind Bengal Towne Centre, to develop the hotel.

The funding is 2.5% of the $14 million and results in a six-year return on investment payback based on a local property tax assessment.

The hotel announcement follows plans for the town’s first Target store planned for 2026. Plans to open an Indian grocery store on North Judd Parkway are also in motion.

“This fills a tremendous need in Fuquay-Varina,” said Commissioner Jason Ora Wunsch. “With the growth of the town, it’s definitely something that will meet current and future needs. When you think about something commercial that the town could really use, this is one of the things at the top of the list.”

Not only is the hotel exciting, he added, “it’s a good-looking hotel.”

Hotel features

Tru by Hilton was founded in 2016 and features a new, minimalist design different from traditional hotel rooms.

The Fuquay-Varina location will have 91 rooms, a fitness center, pool and business center. The hotels also provide free breakfast for guests and are pet-friendly.

This will be the fifth Tru by Hilton location in the Triangle, joining those in Raleigh, Chapel Hill, and Morrisville, and one of more than 10 in the state.

