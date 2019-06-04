The Growlers have championship fever, and the only prescription is more cowbell

The Newfoundland Growlers are back in St. John's, and tonight they have a chance to win the ECHL championship against the Toledo Walleye on sold-out home ice.

It's a situation that's cost team owner Dean MacDonald some sleep loss due to nervousness.

"I've become a cliché machine," MacDonald told The St. John's Morning Show. "This whole sports thing is something new to me."

The players have the good kind of nerves, he said — "You want to have butterflies before a game, makes you play better" — but in his position, all he can rely on is small superstitions like wearing the same outfit to each game, and sitting in the same seat each time.

But the team is excited, MacDonald said, and player Scott Pooley agreed.

"Obviously it's a tremendous opportunity, not only for our team," the forward said at practice.

"We've got the whole province and the city behind us. We're definitely feeling the energy and feeling the love, and we're really excited to get to tonight."

The fan base also appears to be energized. The Growlers were greeted by a crowd of supporters at the bottom of the arrivals escalator at the airport when they returned to St. John's on Sunday night, and MacDonald said it's great to see how support for the team has exploded during their first-season championship run.

"We've seemed to hit a spot in people's minds and hearts, so we're pretty excited."

'The loudest thing I've been in'

But Toledo is also feeling energized, if the noise at their stadium during the fifth game of the series was any evidence.

"In their barn there's 8,500 people. It's the loudest thing I've been in in my life," MacDonald said, adding that he included NHL stadiums in that assessment.

"You cannot hear yourself think in there."

The team's passionate fan base has a long history with local hockey, he said, and it shows in the small rituals they have during the game: for example, a pause during the national anthem to make noise, or the in-unison heckling of opposing players when they come out of the penalty box.

Overall, it adds up to a fun atmosphere at the Walleye games, and MacDonald hopes Growlers fan can replicate some of that — at least the noise — at home. The team is encouraging fans to bring noisemakers to Game 6 on Tuesday night: air horns aren't allowed, but cowbells, buckets and homemade contraptions are all fair game.

Pooley said he's not worried about Growlers fans living up to the standard set in Toledo.

"I think their fans are great, but I think ours are better," he said.

"I know they're going to bring the energy tonight, and it's going to be a hard environment for [Toledo's players] and it's definitely going to be an energy feeder for us."

