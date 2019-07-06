Growlers sell the jerseys off their backs in equipment sale

Dozens of hockey diehards lined up outside Mile One Centre Saturday for a chance to own a piece of hockey history: a stick, skate or glove used by the Kelly Cup champion Newfoundland Growlers during their inaugural season.

Among them, two young devotees nervously eyed the doors, hoping nobody would pluck their favourite players' equipment from the rack before they do.

"Maybe a jersey. It depends on the budget," said Matthew Rideout, trying to decide what exactly he should take home. He's particularly keen on one worn by Giorgio Estephan, his favourite player.

The Growlers opened their doors for a special sale, selling game-worn jerseys, shin pads and game pucks, among other pieces of equipment and paraphernalia.

"It's a chance for fans to come down and get some discounted merchandise from our store, and also a chance to own some game-used equipment," said Trevor Murphy, an executive with the team.

"Sticks, gloves, helmets — lots of things from our historic first year."

The Growlers defeated the Toledo Walleye in the Kelly Cup finals in June, winning the ECHL championship in their first season.

"The buzz in this city during the finals, during the playoffs, was incredible," Murphy said.

"That's carried over into the summer. There's been a real good response to our season tickets, renewals have been strong ... the buzz has been real positive here over the summer, and certainly winning the championships was a big part of that."

And much like their favourite team, Rideout and his brother, Jack, have come out on top: they've managed to nab their prized jerseys after all.

