Growlers set home winning streak record while helping out those in need

Newfoundland Growlers fans brought more than just their team spirit to a record-breaking hockey game Friday night.

The Growlers made history, defeating the Maine Mariners 5-1 at Mile One Centre for the team's 19th straight win on home ice — setting a new ECHL record.

The former record for most consecutive home wins was set back in 1995 by the South Carolina Stingrays.

The need is just incredibly strong. - Joanne Thompson

The Growlers decided to celebrate the winning streak by teaming up with The Gathering Place and collection donations for those in need this winter.

Spectators were asked to bring along a new package of socks or underwear to throw onto the ice during the first intermission.

Joanne Thompson, executive director of The Gathering Place, says the need for such donations is huge.

"We certainly ended up with a significant donation of socks and underwear," she said.

"To get that much at once is really quite tremendous because it helps us now in the coming weeks … the need is just incredibly strong."

In addition to the donations, Thompson is thankful the Growlers helped to bring awareness to the fact that there are plenty of people in St. John's in great need.

"The exposure around the number of people who are cold and are not able to take care in cold weather … the fact is that they have to try and find somewhere — usually inadequate — to get in out of the cold," she said.

"Anything that we can do to raise awareness around that, and anything we can do to try to assist in the most basic ways, is really quite important."

Thompson said it's important for organizations at every level to do their part in supporting the entire community.

"We can all do something," she said. "The Friday night game was so significant and so much fun — it was just wonderful."

The Newfoundland Growlers home winning streak ended on Saturday night, however, when they lost to the Maine Mariners 3-1.

