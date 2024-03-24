GSPCA's volunteer appeal to help with vital work

A charity is appealing for volunteers to help carry out vital work.

Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) has spent more than 150 years caring for animals.

Steve Byrne, GSPCA manager, said the charity "can't work without volunteers".

Mr Byrne said the charity operated around the clock and had about 800 volunteers that helped at the shelter across the year, but it needed more.

He said: "Every day we help save lives and support our community in a vast array of ways as we have done for 150 years.

"We have some departments that require specific help on weekends especially the hedgehog and wildlife areas, reception and help with maintenance and the animal ambulance.

"They help with everything from walking the dogs, cleaning the animal pens, helping the reception, fundraising, admin duties, gardening through to ambulance driving.

"We have got volunteers at all levels of the organisation."

He asked anyone who wanted to volunteer to get in touch.

Follow BBC Guernsey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.