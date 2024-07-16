Guardian News and Media announces retirement of Paul Webster, editor of the Observer

Guardian News and Media has today announced that Paul Webster, editor of the Observer, will be retiring from the role this autumn. Paul has held the role of editor since January 2018. He was previously the deputy editor for 22 years, working under Will Hutton, Roger Alton and John Mulholland. Prior to that, Paul served as foreign and home editor of the Guardian.

The paper has made powerful interventions over the course of his editorship, including on the campaign for a second Brexit referendum; the large-scale misuse of data by social media giants; the response to Covid; turmoil within the Conservative party; and the defence of civil liberties.

There will be an open recruitment process to appoint a new editor of the Observer.

Katharine Viner, editor in chief of the Guardian said:

“Paul has done a fantastic job over the past six years editing the world’s oldest Sunday newspaper with flair and expertise, taking the helm as we relaunched the paper in a tabloid format. He has given the Observer a significant and distinct voice. I wish Paul all the very best after an impressive 28 year career dedicated to the Observer and, before that, to the Guardian.”

Paul Webster said:

“I am proud of the Observer’s achievements over the years I have worked here and would like to pay tribute to the talented team who have made this possible. I look forward to enjoying the paper as a reader, and I am absolutely confident it will maintain its long-standing traditions of fearless reporting, trenchant commentary and fine cultural coverage, and its unbending commitment to progressive liberal values and freedom of expression.”

