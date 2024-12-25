Guardian and Observer charity appeal donations pass £1m

Children in Gaza. The donations will be used to help families in war zones across the world.

Children in Gaza. The donations will be used to help families in war zones across the world. Photograph: Bashar Taleb/AFP/Getty Images

Generous readers have donated more than £1m in under three weeks to the Guardian and Observer’s 2024 appeal in support of victims of global conflict and war.

This year’s appeal is raising money for three charities: Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and War Child, which carry out frontline medical work in war zones across the world, and Parallel Histories, which helps schools teach sensitive and controversial histories such as those of Northern Ireland, Israel and Palestine.

The overall total had reached £1,015,000 by mid-afternoon on Christmas Eve, the 10th year in a row the Guardian and Observer appeal has raised more than £1m. More than 8,800 readers have donated so far to the appeal, which continues into the new year.

Readers who donate online to the appeal are able to leave an email message saying why they gave. Many said the appeal gave them the opportunity to register a small gesture of hope and solidarity at a time of overwhelming violence and sadness.

One reader wrote: “It is extremely distressing and frustrating to witness the needless brutality and suffering in so many areas of the world, so I am grateful to the Guardian for this opportunity to do this small thing to help.”

The inspiring work of our three partner charities has been highlighted in recent weeks in a series of features, in a short Guardian video, and in a Today in Focus podcast.

Bill Rammell, the chief executive of Parallel Histories, paid tribute to readers’ generosity: “Parallel Histories’ work in schools is vital in breaking through the rising tide of populism, helping young people to participate in healthy, civic and democratic society. To everyone who has donated, your generosity is helping to make our world a better place.”

Marie Soudnie Rivette, the country director at War Child said: “We’re immensely grateful for all the donations received so far, allowing us to contribute to the protection of children and support them in providing a brighter future and ongoing, specialist support to help them rebuild their lives long term.”

Dr Natalie Roberts, the executive director of MSF UK, said: “Thank you to the Guardian and Observer readers who have donated to this appeal. Your support helps us respond to urgent medical needs in some of the world’s most difficult and dangerous situations and continue our work providing care to people impacted by conflict, disease and disaster.”

Introducing the appeal earlier this month, the Guardian’s editor-in-chief, Katharine Viner, wrote: “We ask you to support the Guardian and Observer appeal in a spirit of optimism and defiance, as a signal of commitment to peace, human rights and social justice, and as a gesture of solidarity with the millions of people whose lives and livelihoods have been destroyed through war and violence.”