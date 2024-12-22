Guardian and Observer charity appeal raises more than £800,000

A number of Guardian and Observer writers took part in the charity telethon earlier this month. Composite: The Guardian

More than £800,000 has been donated to the Guardian and Observer charity appeal to support victims of conflict and war, just over two weeks into the campaign.

The annual appeal is raising money for three charities: Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and War Child, which carry out frontline medical work in war zones across the world, and Parallel Histories, which helps schools teach sensitive and controversial histories such as those of Northern Ireland, Israel and Palestine.

Over 7,600 readers have donated so far to the appeal, which runs into the New Year. Hundreds have written to the Guardian explaining why they gave. One said: “To express my solidarity with those who suffer but also with those who do something to ease the hardships of wars and conflicts.”

Another reader wrote: “It’s easy to feel overwhelmed in these difficult times, but if my donation makes even a small difference to someone it’s worthwhile.”

Another wrote: “This appeal is so much more than a knee-jerk response to yet another war induced crisis. War Child and Parallel Histories offer hope for a future – a chance for children to survive and thrive and for future generations to have a better understanding of the reasons for conflict.”

Dr Natalie Roberts, the executive director of MSF UK, said: “Thank you so much to Guardian and Observer readers for your generous contributions. At MSF, we rely on support from donors to continue our work in the most challenging circumstances. Thanks to you, we will be able to continue to respond quickly in situations of crisis and deliver care to people where it’s needed most.”

Bill Rammell, the chief executive of Parallel Histories, said: “I’m grateful donations have reached £800,000 so quickly for this year’s Guardian and Observer charity appeal. Thank you so much to everyone who has given. Parallel Histories teaches young people to debate contested history, enhancing their critical thinking and oracy skills, and their confidence. It empowers young people to take part in civic and democratic life.”

Introducing the appeal earlier this month, the Guardian editor-in-chief, Katharine Viner, wrote: “We ask you to support the Guardian and Observer appeal in a spirit of optimism and defiance, as a signal of commitment to peace, human rights and social justice, and as a gesture of solidarity with the millions of people whose lives and livelihoods have been destroyed through war and violence.”