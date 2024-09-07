How to use the Guardian University Guide 2025

Welcome to the Guardian University Guide 2025. It’s an expensive decision going to university these days – so you want to make sure it’s worth it. This guide will help you find an option you can afford, that will lead to the job you want – all while having fun and making friends along the way.

The Guardian rankings will help you figure out which universities give their students the best experience, rather than just showing you which are strongest in academic research, like most other league tables.

We rank universities through eight different scores, which form a total out of 100. These include what students say about their teaching and feedback in the annual National Student Survey.

We also look at how big class sizes are through the student-to-staff ratio and how much universities spend on teaching each student. Other areas covered are students’ A-level grades and whether their academic performance improves at university (the value-added score), and how likely they are to continue with their course. There’s also data on how many students get graduate jobs 15 months after leaving university. For each metric, we use the most recent data available at the time of publication. Any blank spaces mean there is data missing, so we focus on the other measures.

In the guide, you will find our overall league table of UK universities as well as individual subject profiles and tables. We’ve also got lots of advice to help you make up your mind and start planning for university, from how to budget and choose where to live to getting fit on campus.

The rankings change annually, and some universities may benefit from temporary measures such as funding boosts. Don’t forget that universities languishing at the bottom of the overall table can be top for certain subjects – so check out our subject tables and profiles to build up a full picture.