Guardian wins Amnesty International UK Media Award

The Guardian won the radio and podcast category at the 2024 Amnesty International UK Media Awards, announced during a ceremony in London yesterday (Thursday 9 May).

The Amnesty International UK Media Awards highlight excellence in human rights journalism, as well as the bravery of journalists who risk their lives to uncover human rights abuses around the world and hold power to account.

The Guardian won for its investigation into ‘The mystery of Bangladesh’s missing children’ released as part of the Guardian’s daily news podcast, Today in Focus. The three-part audio series from Rosie Swash and Thaslima Begum looks at the international adoption scandal in Bangladesh that is still shattering lives today.

The award was presented to Guardian senior editor and reporter Rosie Swash and human rights journalist Thaslima Begum, alongside Guardian audio producers Elizabeth Cassin and Natalie Ktena.

