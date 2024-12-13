Guardian wins features and sports prizes at the British Journalism Awards

The Guardian won two awards for its features and sports journalism at the 2024 British Journalism Awards, including a highly commended mention in the business, finance and economics category.

The British Journalism Awards celebrates the best public interest journalism produced for a UK audience, and is open to all publishers and journalists across print, broadcast and online.

Sirin Kale won the features journalism award for her writing, including on the Russell murders, a report from a maternity unit in Winchester and the life and death of John Balson. The judges said: “Sirin’s work is a masterclass in how to blend beautiful writing with meticulous research to ensure she delivers an absolute must-read piece of journalism.”

Guardian business reporter Rob Davies and football correspondent Jacob Steinberg, in collaboration with the Simon Lock of the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, won the sports journalism award for investigating the financial affairs of the former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich. The judges said: “This was superb work which tenaciously pursued a story others seemed happy to forget, exposing the less salubrious machinations behind the lucrative world of football.”

City editor Anna Isaac and business correspondent Alex Lawson were highly commended for their stories on the Sellafield nuclear site, which was hacked by groups linked to Russia and China.

View a full list of winners here.