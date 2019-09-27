Guardiola - Bernardo 'exceptional person' after tweet row

SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (SEPTEMBER 27, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER PEP GUARDIOLA ON BERNARDO SILVA TWEET:

"If they believe or the people believe or the FA believe Bernardo is this type of player they are completely wrong. They judge one joke, I judge three years with him every single day how he is, related and his friendship and what it is. Apart from that so nothing more to add."

"Bernardo is an exceptional person, an exception. He likes to be involved in different situations so what I say is make the focus on other issues not on Bernardo because he is absolutely not guilty because his intention was just a joke. It's a cartoon and the face is quite similar. Probably the same thing happened a thousand million times with white people - it's the same. It was just a joke and that's all. The people in the FA or in the departments think it is completely opposite and Bernardo and Manchester City are open to listening to opinions and that is all."

MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER PEP GUARDIOLA ON EVERTON:

"They remain an incredible team, they invest quite good last season and the previous season. Incredible players, top manager. Goodison Park is always one of the toughest games you can play during the season, we know it. It will be incredibly tough and we are prepared. Today we are going to make the last training session and the players know it, know how difficult it is and it s a good challenge to us."

MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER PEP GUARDIOLA:

"Sometimes how to be perfect is about how you solve the problems. There is not (the perfect game) always there are mistakes. I am not looking for it and I am not sat here saying am going to play the perfect game. What is that? Nothing! Zero! Don't care! We just try to play good and play good games and of course the way we play is what most satisfies me, especially this year so that is what it is."

STORY: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has once again launched a staunch defence of Bernardo Silva after the midfielder came under fire for a controversial tweet.

Silva, the Portugal midfielder, has faced backlash this week after he sent a tweet which compared a picture of teammate Benjamin Mendy as a child, to the cartoon logo of Spanish confectionery company Conguitos.

Guardiola, speaking ahead of his side's Premier League match against Everton on Saturday (September 28) said that his player is an 'exceptional person' who did not mean to cause any offence by sending the tweet which he subsequently deleted shortly afterwards.

Manchester City travel to Goodison Park on the back of a stunning 8-0 win over Watford in their last league match, as they look to cut the gap to Liverpool at the top of the league, who currently lead them by 5 points.

