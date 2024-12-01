Guardiola responds to 'sacked in the morning' chants at Anfield
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, responds to Anfield's chants of 'you're getting sacked in the morning' following his side's 2-0 loss to Liverpool.
Der Klassiker is often a heated contest where players put their bodies on their line.But Alphonso Davies took it to new heights as Bayern Munich held on to claim a point in the closing stages of Satur...
TORONTO — In the end, John Herdman saw the writing on the wall and walked away from it.
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has pinpointed the change in attitude as the biggest difference made by Ruben Amorim since his appointment as club boss.Amorim has so far overseen three diffe...
Liverpool are top of the Premier League and Champions League standings after making a brilliant start to like under Arne Slot.The Dutch manager has completely changed the mood at Anfield and provided ...
Now that Ruben Amorim is officially at the reins and relatively settled in the Manchester United hot seat, he’s got some significant decisions to make regarding players’ expiring contracts.There a...
Bournemouth midfielder Justin Kluivert has become the first player to score a hat trick of penalties in an English Premier League game.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he did not expect to hear 'sacked in the morning' chants directed towards him at Anfield.
Manchester City suffered a fourth consecutive loss in the Premier League with a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, leaving them 11 points adrift of the summit.The storied rivalry between th...
Liverpool is in control of the Premier League title race. Manchester City is in free fall.
Real Madrid are currently trying to work out why one of the best forwards in the world looks so very far from the first 9 years of his professional career. Kylian Mbappe does still have nine goals for...
Pep Guardiola insists his passion for City remains as strong as ever, with his decision to sign a contract extension down to his work at the Club not being finished.The Catalan committed his future to...
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford reveals he and his teammates are eager to regain their best form under the tutelage of Ruben Amorim.The 27-year-old enjoyed a splendid outing against Everton ...
Leeds United defender Max Wober has been linked with a move away from the Championship club in recent weeks.However, popular pundit David Norris has now warned the club against selling the player. Lee...
In what was his first Premier League match at home as Man United manager, Ruben Amorim was surely hungry for a win. While Rashford scored a brace, it was Joshua Zirkzee who emerged as a surprise stand...
Manchester United are ready to provide new manager Ruben Amorim the right platform to succeed at Old Trafford.The Red Devils are set to go through another revamp of their squad, something they did las...
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Dejan Joveljic scored his fifth goal of the playoffs in the 86th minute and the LA Galaxy advanced to the MLS Cup final for the first time since 2014 with a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference final on Saturday night.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Novak Djokovic was part of the ceremony before the Copa Libertadores final at Monumental de Nunez Stadium on Saturday.
Gianluigi Donnarumma is fighting for a starting spot at PSG, and new contract talks are not progressing well, so, according to Gazzetta, Inter, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Liverpool are closel...
Goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah made the difference at Anfield.
Arsenal will be aiming for a second-straight Premier League win when they face West Ham United at London Stadium on Saturday.The Gunners have been in superb form since the international break, recordi...