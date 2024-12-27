Guatemalan migrant accused of burning woman alive on NYC subway charged with murder

A man accused of setting a woman on fire in a New York City subway car has been indicted on murder and arson charges.

State prosecutors said on Friday that they had been unable to confirm the victim’s identity, days after a video of her set ablaze on the city’s metro system went viral online.

Sebastian Zapeta, a 33-year-old illegal migrant from Guatemala, has been indicted by a grand jury on murder and arson charges.

He was arrested after the incident and questioned by police. Authorities have said he claimed not to know what had happened, but identified himself in photos and surveillance that showed the woman being lit on fire.

Eric Gonzalez, the Brooklyn district attorney, told reporters that the indictment will be unsealed on Jan 7 and that Mr Zapeta has been charged with multiple counts of murder and an arson charge.

The top charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

New York authorities said Mr Zapeta approached the woman, who was motionless and thought to be asleep, on a stopped train at Brooklyn’s Coney Island station on Sunday morning, before setting her clothing on fire with a lighter.

Footage of the incident on social media showed that she was quickly engulfed in flames, before being pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is unknown, but a vigil was held for her by New Yorkers on Thursday.

Prosecutors alleged that Mr Zapeta sat on a bench on the platform and watched as the woman burned.

The suspect was seen in footage from the scene being ushered away by police who thought he was a bystander, before he was later arrested.

Mr Gonzalez said on Friday that police and medical examiners are working to identify the woman using fingerprints and advanced DNA techniques, while also retracing her steps before the killing.

A Brooklyn address for Mr Zapeta released by police after his arrest matches a shelter that provides housing and substance abuse support.

The incident has prompted further debate about illegal migration, which became a major theme of the presidential election campaign earlier this year.

Tom Homan, Donald Trump’s incoming border tsar, blamed Kathy Hochul, the Democratic New York governor, who he said supported “sanctuary status” that had led to “thousands of illegal aliens” entering the state.

Federal immigration officials said Mr Zapeta was deported in 2018 but returned to the US illegally sometime after that.

Renewed concerns about safety

The incident has also renewed concerns about safety on the New York subway, which is the nation’s largest mass transit system.

Overall, crime on the subway is relatively rare, with trains and platforms generally as safe as any other public place in New York City.

Police data shows that major crimes were down this year through November, compared to the same period in 2023.

However, the number of homicides has increased, with nine killings through November versus five during the same time frame last year.

The figure does not include the woman who was burned to death, nor a man who was fatally stabbed at a Queens subway station the same day.

Mr Zapeta’s lawyer declined to comment. Mr Zapeta pleaded not guilty to preliminary charges in Brooklyn on Tuesday.