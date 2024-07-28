Who Is Gucci Mane's Wife? All About Keyshia Ka'Oir

Rapper Gucci Mane and his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, met in 2010

Paras Griffin/Getty Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir in 2023

Gucci Mane has been married to his wife Keyshia Ka'oir since 2017.

The couple met on the set of Mane’s 2010 music video “911 Emergency,” and the couple wed seven years later. Now, Gucci (born Radric Davis) and Keyshia share two children together: son, Ice, and daughter, Iceland.

In a 2018 interview with Big Boy TV the rapper was asked what makes a happy household. “It’s all about the money,” he replied. “We have two incomes. My wife is rich as hell. But I feel like, for me, it’s just a personal thing. I would’ve never got married if I wasn’t financially well off. Since I was little, I was like I want to be rich, and I want to be married.”

Gucci and Keyshia’s relationship has been through a lot. In his 2017 memoir, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, he reflected on how she stuck by him during the hard times, “She held me down the whole time I was locked up and showed me what it means to have somebody you can truly count on,” he wrote. “I wanted to be able to return the favor.”

The rapper also wrote about what initially drew him to her: “She was resilient. She was a survivor.”

So who is Gucci Mane's wife? Here’s everything to know about Keyshia Ka’oir and her relationship with the rapper.

She met Gucci on the set of his music video

Prince Williams/Wireimage Keyshia Ka'Oir and Gucci Mane in 2018

While Gucci Mane was in prison he saw XXL’s Candy of the Year issue with Keyshia’s photo in it. So he booked her for his 2010 music video for “911 Emergency,” which was scheduled to be shot after his release. She told The Fader she originally didn’t want to be a part of it.

“A day or two later, I got a call. Amina was like, ‘I work with Gucci, he wants you to —’ and I’m like, ‘Whatever.’ Because I don’t even want to be around rappers,” she explained. “But Gucci kept asking and eventually I agreed. When he got out of jail, they flew me to Atlanta right away to do the ‘911 Emergency’ video. That’s the day we met. He was in love with me on sight.”

The couple fell for each other fast, according to Gucci’s memoir.

She has her own cosmetics line

Paras Griffin/Getty Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir in 2022

In 2010, Keyshia launched a cosmetics line called Ka’oir. It all started because she was looking for a blue lipstick and couldn’t find one. So she decided to create her own by mixing blue eyeshadow and lip gloss.

“My friends were all like, 'You can’t wear blue lipstick because people will make fun of you.' I ignored them, because I’m always a unique person and I want to be over the edge,” Keyshia told The Cut.

She didn’t study business, but she did study cosmetology for a bit. “It must’ve just been in my blood,” she said, “because it was so easy for me to run a business. You would think it’s something I have experience in.”

Keyshia has said her husband is incredibly supportive. “A lot of men are intimidated by successful women. Not him, though. He wants me to shine. He wants me to be successful. At least, it’ll have him save more of his money if I’ve got money, right? Because I’m an expensive wife.”

She launched a fitness line

Johnny Nunez/Getty Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir in 2018

In 2013, Keyshia launched Ka’oir Fitness. The line includes waist trainers, slimming tea, detox pills and more. The entrepreneur explained she started the line because of her weight loss struggle.

“I started testing and designing products that would help with my weight loss struggle. The Ka’oir Fitness line was successfully launched in 2013,” she wrote on Ka’oir Fitness’ website. She also noted Gucci has had success using her products. “I now have a passion for fitness. My entire family is involved. My husband has lost over 70lbs!” she added.

Her companies — which also includes her Ka'oir Hair haircare line — were valued at $30 million as of 2017, Ka’oir revealed on an episode of Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir: The Mane Event, their 10-part wedding special on BET. “My companies are super successful and I shared some ways with you of how to keep it that way, because I don’t have any overhead expenses. I don’t have any debt,” she said.

She supported her husband when he went to prison

Taylor Hill/WireImage Keyshia Ka'Oir and Gucci Mane in 2018

During their relationship, Gucci served three months in jail in 2011 after pleading guilty to battery, reckless conduct and disorderly conduct. Then, in 2014, he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and served his sentence before being released in May 2016.

Keyshia stayed by his side through it all.

“She’d taken every one of my phone calls since my arrest. Her phone bill was ridiculous from all my collect calls. Despite everything, she still wanted to help me,” Gucci wrote in his book. The businesswoman never had any intention of turning her back on him.

“Gucci has always meant a lot to me. A lot of times, I feel like he’s misunderstood,” she told The Fader. “I know that I’m one of the few people that really understands him. I was his biggest support system, and no matter what he goes through I’m going to be there for him."

Keyshia continued, "Why would I turn my back on him now? Him being locked up over the years was hard at times, especially around birthdays and Valentine’s Day and Christmas. Those days were a bit down for me. But I knew that he was going through more than I was, so I had to be strong for him. At the end of the day, he’s a human being.”

She and Gucci tied the knot in 2017

Matt Winkelmeyer/MTV1617/Getty Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir in 2017

Gucci and Keyshia were married on Oct. 17, 2017, at the Four Seasons in Miami. Their nuptials aired live on BET. Gucci walked down the aisle in all white to Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like.”

Keyshia walked down the aisle in a long-sleeved gown covered in intricate beading while Patti LaBelle’s “If Only You Knew” played. Guests included Karrueche Tran, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Big Sean and Jhene Aiko, among others.

She and Gucci share two children

Keyshia Ka'Oir/Instagram Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir with their kids in December 2023

On Dec. 23, 2020, Keyshia and Gucci welcomed their first child together. The rapper announced the news on his Instagram writing, "My wife just gave me a 7 lb. 1 oz. baby boy. His name [is] ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you Mrs. Davis ❤️🏹🥶 He’s here!!!!!!!"

On Feb. 8, 2023, the couple welcomed their second child together. Again, the rapper announced the news on his Instagram, writing, "Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy. 2/8/23 7lbs 2oz ICELAND DAVIS ❤️❤️ #Daddyprincess 👑."

While the couple share Ice and Iceland together, both of them also have children with previous partners. "Gucci and I both have children," Keyshia explained on The Breakfast Club. "It's a situation where I'm proud to be a mother, but I need it to be private. I don't need the kids in the limelight. I don't want them on social media. I need them to go to school and just be children."

She’s a confident woman

Prince Williams/Wireimage Keyshia Ka'Oir and Gucci Mane in 2021

Keyshia is proud of the empire she’s built.

“I started my business before I even met Gucci,” she told The Cut. “So for me to transition into this super-successful businesswoman, it wasn’t difficult for me at all. I was never labeled as ‘dating a rapper for his money.’ For some reason, that didn’t come to me because everyone knew I grind for whatever I wanted.”

“I don’t ever want to be classified as [a trophy wife],” she continued. "I almost feel worthless if I don’t have a new product coming out or something new to do. So no, the answer is no. 'Gucci’s wife? Laying home?' Never. I would die. I want to see other women be as independent and make as much money as their husbands these days. It’s easy.”

