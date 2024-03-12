Guernsey flooding: Criticism of £2.1m Bridge sea defence wall

Parish officials have criticised States plans for a "knee-high" wall at The Bridge to reduce the risk of flooding

Reports have indicated a lack of flood defences could hold back developments at Leale's Yard and Fontaine Vinery.

Some officials have said the wall would cost too much, at £2.1m.

Environment Department Director of Operations Damon Hackley said flood defences were "crucial to facilitating progress on strategically important sites such as Leale's Yard".

Director of Environment and Infrastructure Claire Barrett said the wall would "probably be a low planted wall at knee height" and "run across the Bridge frontage between the parking area and the two lines of traffic".

Senior Vale Constable Richard Leale said: "Part of me says the granite wall would look attractive, but, at a few million pounds, definitely no".

Charles McHugh said the Leale's Yard development included flood barriers of its own

Developer of Leale's Yard Charles McHugh said the plans for the wall were good but that his development included flood barriers of its own and "we don't have any concerns about our designs and flood risks."

Retailers on The Bridge have had mixed reactions to the scheme.

Paulette Machon, director of Body and Sole, said she was slightly worried about the threat of sea level rise.

She said: "We've never had it lapping at the door, but we are prepared as we have a pump downstairs. But any protection is better protection - it'll make people feel more secure."

Jeff Fox said a new wall was "probably over-egging it" local flood prevention as the money could be spent on harbour defences

Jeff Fox, a partner at Ray and Scott, said a wall was "probably over-egging it" and he rather such money was spent "on the harbour entrance."

At a scrutiny hearing, Deputy Yvonne Burford said there was previously "talk of a five foot high barrier along The Bridge and that alarmed everybody".

Environment and Infrastructure President Lindsay de Sausmarez said engineers told her the current sea wall could not just be made higher so the best alternative was something "slightly inland in the road space, but not in the way that it will impact traffic flow."

Mr Hackley said: "The next step is to update the detailed design for the defences before submitting a business case to receive the funding, after which this can be implemented."

