Guernsey Ports preparing for 'busy season'

Harbour staff have worked on improvements through the winter months [BBC]

Guernsey Ports has issued new safety guidance to leisure boaters ahead of the peak season beginning over the bank holiday weekend.

Harbour staff have been working through the winter to repair pontoons damaged by recent storms.

Harbour Master Captain David Parker said it was set to one of the busiest summers for sailing regattas in recent years.

He reminded all boatowners to remember the three Ps: prepare your boat, provide the right equipment and perform responsibly.

There are 25 sailing events and regattas booked into St Peter Port Harbour over the spring and summer, and the first cruise ship of 2024 is due to arrive in the first week of April.

The first major event is the Tresco Trophée, a sailing race from Morlaix to Guernsey, which is set to bring in up to 100 visiting yachts and hundreds of visiting sailors.

From 17-19 May, the Guernsey Boat Show is on the Crown Pier and Victoria Marina.

In June and July, the harbour plans to host the Inter Island Yacht Race and the Tour de Ports de la Manche, which is set to attract 500-600 visitors from France.

The harbour is also expecting visitors from further afield.

Captain Barker said: “There are currently over 70 cruise ships booked in over the coming months, with the largest of those being the Dutch ship Nieuw Statendam, which is due to arrive on 18 April with around 3,200 passengers.”

Captain Barker said it is set to be their busiest season in recent years [BBC]

During the course of the winter, improvements had been made to the harbour including pressure washing all deck planking, fixing pontoon fendering and providing maintenance to more than 1,600 moorings, staff said.

Marina staff also prevented leisure vessels from sinking following storm damage on several occasions, they added.

Captain Barker said he expected most leisure boaters to wait until after the Easter weekend before getting back on the water, due to unsettled weather.

He urged all boaters to pay attention to safety guidance with regards to preparing themselves and their equipment in order to reduce the likelihood of difficulties on the water.