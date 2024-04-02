Guernsey Rally: Axed event set to return in 2025

The event was originally cancelled due to administrative costs, but will now return in 2025 [BBC]

The Guernsey Rally is set to return in 2025.

The event was originally cancelled after the States said it could not justify the administrative costs involved.

Its organising committee confirmed it had now been "given the go ahead to start planning a rally for February 2025".

The event had previously attracted complaints from the public which the States said took time to manage.

'Make this happen'

The organisers said "preparations have already began", with some "great stages being submitted to traffic for consideration".

It said: "It goes without saying that we can't run a brilliant rally without skilled competitors and, of course, the help from volunteers and officials.

"Notice of meetings will follow shortly for those of you who wish to be involved in ensuring this event is the best yet."

The first rally was organised in 2018 by Guernsey Rally President Karl Marshall and a group of volunteers, and consisted of 16 stages.

Mr Marshall said he believed the island would benefit financially from tourists visiting for the event.

He said: "You saw it with the Island Games how fantastic that was and how much money that generated to the island.

"Obviously, the Guernsey Rally would be on a slightly smaller scale, but it's still going to generate a lot of money."

Deputy Adrian Gabriel said the Environment and Infrastructure Committee had spoken with stakeholders.

"After much discussion, we've sat down with the rally club and we've talked to the douzaines, we've spoken with the parish working group and also quite a lot of staff time as well dedicated to trying to make this happen," he said.

