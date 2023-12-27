Guernsey States encouraging Christmas trees recycling

The States said more than 6,000 trees had been recycled in previous years

People in Guernsey are being reminded to recycle Christmas trees after the festive period.

Trees could be taken to five different recycling sites to be shredded and composted into soil conditioner for islanders to use, officials said.

Guernsey Waste's campaign aims to reduce the waste that is produced during the holiday season.

Waste Minimisation and Sustainability Manager Tina Norman-Ross said the scheme was "great for the environment".

She said: "The trees will certainly be put to good use, and we hope that as many people as possible will consider recycling them.

"Not only is it great for the environment, but it is also a very convenient way to dispose of them, and we hope that having so many drop-off points makes this as easy as possible.

"Just remember to remove all your tinsel, baubles and trimmings before dropping them off."

The States said more than 6,000 trees were recycled each year as part of the free-of-charge service.

Recycling sites at Queux Plant Centre, Le Friquet Garden Centre, Chouet Green Waste site and Longue Hougue Household Waste & Recycling Centre will be open from 27 December.

All sites are due to accept Christmas trees until the end of January, bosses said.

