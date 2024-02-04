Guernsey swimmers brave cold waters to raise funds for hospice

The annual event was inspired by the Marley and Sealey families who were all keen sea swimmers

Sea swimmers have raised £19,000 for a hospice.

The 12 Bays of Christmas event was in aid of Les Bourgs Hospice in Guernsey and encouraged swimmers to take the plunge during December.

Fundraising Administrator Liz Stonebridge said they are grateful to all the participants that included the Guernsey Raiders Ladies rugby team,

The hospice provides care to patients suffering from life-limiting illnesses, as well as their loved ones.

Among the participants was seven-year-old Riva-Mae Brouard who raised £1,240, that the hospice described as a "fantastic achievement".

Ms Stonebridge added: "It was great to hear the chatter of conversation and lots of laughter.

"It is always a bonus to know that people are having fun while raising money for such an important local charity,"

