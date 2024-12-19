Guess Who Sen. Rand Paul Is Floating As Next House Speaker

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul (R) made a doozy of a suggestion on Thursday for who the next speaker of the House should be.

Current Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is dealing with challenges from fellow Republicans over his government funding plan that was panned by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, whom Trump picked to lead a nongovernmental advisory group called the Department of Government Efficiency.

Musk has also called for a government shutdown, which is why Paul caused quite a buzz on social media when he suggested having the manchild mogul replace Johnson as House speaker.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Kentucky senator noted that the House speaker is not required to be a member of Congress, and basically suggested electing Musk because “nothing would disrupt the swamp more.”

He also seemed excited about the “joy” of “seeing the collective establishment, aka ‘uniparty,’ lose their ever-lovin’ minds.”

The Speaker of the House need not be a member of Congress . . .



Nothing would disrupt the swamp more than electing Elon Musk . . . think about it . . . nothing’s impossible. (not to mention the joy at seeing the collective establishment, aka ‘uniparty,’ lose their ever-lovin’… — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 19, 2024

Musk hadn’t commented on Paul’s endorsement as of Thursday afternoon, but the idea did get some tacit support from Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R).

She said she’d be open to supporting Musk as speaker because “the establishment needs to be shattered.”

I’d be open to supporting @elonmusk for Speaker of the House.



DOGE can only truly be accomplished by reigning in Congress to enact real government efficiency.



The establishment needs to be shattered just like it was yesterday.



This could be the way. https://t.co/8YuL56e443 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 19, 2024

Other people weren’t as enthusiastic about putting Musk, a businessman who wasn’t elected to office, in charge of the House.

Can the richest man in the world with tens of billions in government contracts serve as both house speaker and shadow president? https://t.co/8W7ltkbSBz — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 19, 2024

He is speaker of the house already. And president. Elon is the media and government. He can take away your seat with one tweet — and you guys voted for that lol



Have a nice day. ✌️ — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) December 19, 2024

Rand Paul suggests appointing Elon Musk the Speaker of the House.



The absolute hypocrisy of this clown whining about UnELeCTeD BuReaUcrAtS then saying this.



Clown. Show. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) December 19, 2024

Elon Musk has not been elected by anyone. He bought the presidency, hand-picked the vice president-elect, and now aims to become the House Speaker. pic.twitter.com/OFJcsPf2pW — Zev Shalev (@ZevShalev) December 19, 2024

It was only a matter of time before this shitshow of a proposal surfaced. Making Elon Musk Speaker of the House would be like putting The Joker on fucking steroids. A non-elected billionaire with zero government experience and billions in government contracts is a surefire way to… https://t.co/kcgSxs4R6G — P a u l ◉ (@ybarrap) December 19, 2024

