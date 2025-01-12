Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency; Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.; Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be national security adviser.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — California Gov. Gavin Newsom; Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla.; Alex Padilla, D-Calif.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Criswell; national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Criswell; Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Criswell; Vice President-elect JD Vance; Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.; Ken Martin, chair of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and candidate to be chair of the Democratic National Committee.

The Associated Press

