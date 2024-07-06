Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Daily Beast

Media outlets and political pundits alike have ripped into Donald Trump after he claimed to have no knowledge about Project 2025.Amid growing calls to address the right-wing plan, which has seemingly emerged from the dark corners of the internet overnight, Trump took to Truth Social to deny his involvement in the plan in a way that left many scratching their heads.“I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they're saying and some of th