Guide dogs avoid Sadiq Khan’s floating bus stops because they fear they’re dangerous

Guide dogs avoid Sadiq Khan’s floating bus stops because they view them as unsafe, a professor has said.

The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, a charity, commissioned research to see how well blind and partially sighted people cope when they encounter bike lanes running between a bus stop and the pavement, amid fears that few cyclists stop at zebra crossings to let pedestrians pass.

Nick Tyler, a professor of civil engineering at University College London (UCL), carried out tests on floating bus stops at his Person-Environment-Activity Research Laboratory (PEARL), a huge lab which recreates life-sized high streets with traffic, bus stops and cyclists.

However, the academic revealed how during the tests the guide dogs “put their paws up” and “have a lovely time” because they refuse to go near the floating bus stops, known officially as “bus stop bypasses”.

His comments come after numerous campaigners and charities claim such bus stops petrify people with disabilities who struggle to board and exit buses amid fears they will be hit by cyclists.

In a transport seminar held earlier this year, Professor Tyler said: “We don’t tend to test guide dogs because guide dogs are very particular about where they go.

“So, when we say to them, ‘Can you go on this floating island bus stop?’, they say ‘No.’ They don’t go because they are trained to look for the safest place.”

Members of the National Federation of the Blind UK hand in a petition to cancel floating bus stops - ZUMA PRESS/ALAMY

He added: “But the visually impaired are very concerned about these [floating bus stops].”

Professor Tyler told The Telegraph he was talking about “previous experimental work” regarding tactile paving, used to alert a blind person they are approaching a road hazard, such as zebra crossings.

He described floating bus stops as “conflict zones” because there are “two moving objects [a cyclist and pedestrian] heading for the same space”. There are now 164 such bus stops in London, with others being rolled out across the country.

His research commissioned by The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, which looks at how people with numerous disabilities cope with floating bus stops, will be published in the Autumn.

A spokesman for the charity said: “Design changes like floating bus stops mean people may struggle with orientation, independent mobility and feeling safe.

“The design of the built environment can either help or hinder our guide dogs to interpret and respond to environmental cues and keep their vision impaired handler safe.

“Bus stop bypasses and other designs of this nature make life unnecessarily difficult and hazardous for people with sight loss and must be designed in a way that is inclusive and safe.”

A guide dog in training waits at a road - EDDIE MULLHOLLAND/THE TELEGRAPH

Sarah Gayton, of the National Federation of the Blind, said: “These comments are yet more proof that floating bus stops are not fit for purpose because they are inherently unsafe for the blind and visually impaired.”

In June, Transport for London (TfL) admitted it failed to disclose the full danger posed by floating bus stops in an official review ordered by Mr Khan, the London Mayor.

TfL was forced to apologise to disability charities which were opposed to the roll-out of such bus stops. The mayor’s transport authority also issued a revised edition of its official report, including “glaring omissions” in the number of accidents that have occurred at floating bus stops.

The mayor commissioned the report after The Telegraph revealed how as few as one in 10 cyclists stop at zebra crossings to let pedestrians cross from the pavement to the floating bus stop.

The Mayor of London has been contacted for comment.