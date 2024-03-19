Your guide to London's mayoral election

Ballot Box

On Thursday 2 May Londoners will head to the polls to elect a mayor and 25 London Assembly members.

It's a chance for the 6.2 million registered voters to have their say on who will be in charge of running the capital for the next four years.

Here is what you need to know about the election and how you can participate in it.

Who can vote in the election?

The mayor represents the 8.9 million people living all across London.

Anyone who lives in the capital and is over the age of 18 on the day of the election is eligible to vote.

You don't have to be a British citizen to vote - European Union (EU) and Commonwealth citizens who do not require leave to remain in the UK can also vote.

However, you must be registered.

How do I vote in the election?

Firstly you need to be registered to vote - you are not automatically included on the electoral register.

Anyone over the age of 16 can register to vote online here.

You will need to register again if you have changed your name, address or nationality.

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday 16 April.

Once you are registered you have a few options on how to vote - you can vote in person at a polling station on 2 May, by post or by proxy.

If you wish to submit a postal vote you must do so by 17:00 BST on 17 April.

A proxy vote, which means someone else can vote on your behalf, must be applied for by 17:00 on 24 April.

You can request a proxy vote for reasons such as being away on polling day or being registered as an overseas voter. The proxy must be someone you trust to vote on your behalf and you will need to tell them which candidate you want to vote for.

They can still cast their own vote as well.

Everyone will need to show photo ID at polling stations before they vote.

How does the election process work?

On election day you cast two votes - one for the London mayor and the other for the London Assembly.

You can vote for two members of the London Assembly, one to represent your constituency and one for London as a whole.

The system for voting has changed this year.

Previously you would list a first and second preference candidate, but in this election, first past the post system will be used meaning you can only vote for one candidate and whoever has the most votes will win.

If you have registered to vote, you will receive a booklet in the post in April which includes election statements from mayoral candidates who wish to submit one.

Who are the candidates running for mayor?

Sadiq Khan is seeking re-election for a third term as mayor. Other political parties have also announced their candidates.

The deadline for candidates to apply is 27 March. The official list of candidates will be announced in the afternoon on 28 March.

All candidates need a total of 330 signatures of people on the electoral register in London supporting the nomination, consisting of 10 from each London borough and 10 from the City of London.

They will also need a deposit of £10,000 which is returned to them after the election if they poll more than 5%.

In the last mayoral election, a record of 20 candidates stood.

What important deadlines and key dates should I be aware of?

On 28 March the official candidate list will be published

Last day for registering to vote is 16 April

If you want to vote by post you must do so by 17 April

For proxy votes the deadline is 24 April

On 2 May polls are open between 06:00 BST and 22:00

When will we find out who has won?

The verification of ballot papers from the contests will take place on Friday 3 May, and the votes counted on Saturday 4 May.

The results will be announced at City Hall on Saturday 4 May.

The new London mayor and Assembly members take office on the second day after the results are declared and will have a term of four years.

