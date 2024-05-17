“Guiding Light ”Star Kim Zimmer Announces Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'I'm a Tough Broad'

Kim Zimmer announced at a Stand Up to Cancer event on May 16 that she received the diagnosis in November 2023

Michael Tullberg/Getty Actress Kim Zimmer

Guiding Light star Kim Zimmer has breast cancer and is undergoing treatment.

The actress, 69, announced the diagnosis for the first time publicly during Stand Up To Cancer's livestream event "Daytime Stands Up: A Benefit for Stand Up To Cancer - We All Have a Story" on Thursday night, May 16.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer on Nov. 6," Zimmer said at the event, audibly getting emotional, adding that she "would've fallen apart" after getting the news if not for her husband A.C. Weary, three children and the support of her friends.

The soap star continued, saying she underwent a mastectomy and would go to her last chemo infusion appointment on Tuesday, May 21.

Zimmer attended the online event because her Guiding Light character Reva Shayne was diagnosed with breast cancer on the soap opera in a 2006 storyline.

Robin Marchant/Getty Kim Zimmer

Tina Sloan, whose character on the CBS daytime hit Lillian Raines, discovered a lump in her breast that was cancer in a 1992 storyline. She also participated in the panel Zimmer appeared on.

In the later storyline, Zimmer's Reva hid her diagnosis from her loved ones, a choice the actress said she didn't understand.

"It's so important that you find a support system," Zimmer said of her experience with the diagnosis after revealing that her three adult children call her every day. "Find someone that you can speak honestly and truthfully to [who] will listen to you."

"I'm a tough broad and I handled this the way anyone would expect me to," the One Life to Live star continued, adding that she couldn't have been as strong without people around her, including great doctors.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Kim Zimmer, husband A.C. Weary, son Max Weary, son Jake Weary, and daughter Rachel Weary attend the 26th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 21, 1999

"I'm here to say early detection, early detection, early detection, early detection. Get your mammograms, get them soon," she said.

Zimmer encouraged anyone watching who had the diagnosis and needed support to find it where they could and get as much information as possible so they knew what questions they wanted to ask their doctors.

Although she didn't reveal her diagnosis at the time, Zimmer did a joint interview with PEOPLE and her son Jake, 34, in February to support their film Bleeding Love.

During the conversation, Jake revealed that his mother was always a source of support for him when he made his acting debut as a teenager.

“I remember getting on set and seeing my mom, and I felt so comfortable because she created this really comforting space for me. I'll always remember that," the Animal Kingdom star said.



Read the original article on People.