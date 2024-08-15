Guilford County Republican representative resigns
A long-time Republican representative, who has represented the Piedmont Triad, is stepping down.
Upper Marlboro, Maryland — President Joe Biden has come out swinging like never before against his one-time opponent, Donald Trump.“The guy we’re running against, what’s his name?” Biden asked as the crowd laughed during his first campaign trail appearance with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on Thursday. “Donald Dump? Or Donald Whatever?”In a fiery 22-minute speech at a Prince George’s County gymnasium in Maryland, Biden roared about his policy accomplishments, poked fun at concerns about his
The fellow billionaire shared on "The Daily Show" that he learned everything he needed to know about Trump "the third time" he talked to him.
Donald Trump is either deranged or at least delusional. Maybe confused, but that's just as worrisome. What rational mind can't remember the details of plummeting from the sky and facing possible death in a helicopter?
Russell Vought, a co-author of Project 2025, was caught on a secretly recorded video saying that Trump’s denials of any connection with the conservative policy blueprint were politics.
Moscow is reeling from Ukraine’s bold counter-invasion of Russia, which caught many people off guard—including some of the Kremlin’s most prominent propagandists, whose lies are now blowing up in their faces. The blowback is so severe that even pundits whose unspoken job description includes the ability to lie with abandon are now calling on Russia’s mainstream media to start reporting “a bit more truth.”During Monday’s broadcast of The Meeting Place on the NTV channel, Andrey Fedorov, a former
The ex-PM could not leaf fast enough.
Eric Trump is going to the moon.The second son of the former president has recast himself as a crypto bro, teasing in a tweet last week that he and older sibling, Don Jr., had “a big announcement” coming down the blockchain.“I have truly fallen in love with Crypto / DeFi,” he wrote, using an investor term for decentralized finance. He tagged Don Jr. and his father, as well as the family’s organization.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right
The Trump campaign tried to spin what most economic experts considered to be good news into bad news ― and they did it badly!
Social media users were delighted by the former Donald Trump adviser's ineffectual line of attack.
Desi Lydic revealed some of the people expected to shape a potential second Trump administration.
"But from the top came the order not to panic and that those above know better," Andrey Gurulyov, a retired major general, said.
“The Tonight Show” host joked that Donald Trump might be having some regrets.
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Thursday he thinks he’s “entitled to personal attacks” on his Democratic rival, adding he's “very angry” at Vice President Kamala Harris and questioning her intelligence.
“What they like about Kamala is that she’s being hopeful,” Haley said of undecided voters. “They don’t want a former president talking about the past.”
Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) pushed for more Republicans to support Vice President Harris, arguing in a Tuesday interview that it was perfectly acceptable for those in the GOP to back her even though she’s a Democrat. “I think it’s important to reinforce the fact to Republicans around the country that just because…
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff criticized the federal judge who oversaw the classified documents case against Donald Trump at a fundraiser in Los Angeles on Tuesday, suggesting Trump would consider appointing her to the Supreme Court to do his “bidding” if he’s reelected.
Sen. JD Vance, who has been dragged for his controversial comments about women ever since Donald Trump selected him as his running mate, added to the list Wednesday by suggesting that it isn’t “normal” for women to care about abortion rights.In a post-Roe v. Wade country where Republican lawmakers have restricted that right for millions of women in dozens of states, Vance didn’t seem to understand why that might be a key issue in the upcoming election when asked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham.“
In Russia, there appears to be a new rule: Don't mention the war in relation to the rouble. Russian media and analysts in state-controlled banks have stayed largely silent on a possible link between the 9% fall of the rouble against the U.S. dollar and Ukraine's surprise attack on the Kursk region. The rouble touched a 10-month low against the dollar and the lowest level against the yuan since June 24 in the Aug. 13 session.
Hours after being convicted of tampering with voting machines in Colorado in the name of Donald Trump, former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters griped that the outcome was a “sad day for our nation and the world” while continuing to spout false election-related conspiracy theories about “vote-flipping software that is basically in Serbia.”Peters was found guilty Monday on seven of ten charges after she granted unauthorized individuals access to county voting machines in order to transfer data to Tru
Moscow is scrambling to respond to Ukraine's invasion of the Kursk region, the largest attack by a foreign enemy on Russian soil since World War II.