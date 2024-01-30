Guilford County sheriff's office looking for person who abandoned dog that later died

The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Police said Monday advances in DNA technology and an extensive investigation helped in the arrest of a Vancouver man in the killing of a Manitoba woman nearly 17 years ago. Kevin Queau, a 42-year-old from Vancouver, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Crystal Shannon Saunders, whose body was found in 2007. "While investigators worked tirelessly and brought the investigation to a successful conclusion, at the end of the day this does not bring back Crystal," Supt