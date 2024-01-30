Guilford County sheriff's office looking for person who abandoned dog that later died
A dog was found dead after Guilford County officials say someone abandoned it in the cold outside of an animal shelter.
A camera inside Flagler County's Matanzas High School captured the moment 17-year-old Brendan Depa attacked the paraprofessional, knocking her unconscious. He then began kicking at the teacher's aide before kneeling on top of her and repeatedly punching her in the head. The trigger for the attack was talk of taking away Depa's Nintendo Switch. In a news release the day after the Feb. 21, 2023 attack, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said it was "absolutely horrendous" and "unprovoked."
The 39-year-old had been married less than a month when she went missing, her family says.
The Washington D.C. woman “will likely never recover,” federal officials said.
A fatally wounded pregnant woman managed to text her aunt moments after she'd been stabbed by her roommate, a judge heard at Saskatoon Court of King's Bench.Sebastian Sanderson, 22, was in court Monday to be sentenced for killing his roommate Kira Opoonechaw and Opoonechaw's boyfriend, Phoenix Checkosis, on Jan. 19, 2022."While exchanging messages, at 1:27 p.m. Ms. Opoonechaw texted, 'Sebastian just attacked me.' At 1:28 p.m., she confirmed he 'pulled a knife on me' and at 1:40 p.m. she texted '
The man who stole and leaked former President Donald Trump and thousands of others’ tax records has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Bohuslav Horvath is jailed after attacking the 12-year-old as she slept at her home in Sheffield.
Two Canadians planned to conduct assassinations in the U.S. on behalf of Iran's intelligence services, according to allegations in a newly unsealed indictment.
A Wisconsin judge will hold a hearing in April to determine whether the second of two women who nearly stabbed their sixth-grade classmate to death in 2014 to please online horror character Slender Man should be released from a psychiatric hospital. Morgan Geyser, 21, asked Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren on Jan. 16 to grant her conditional release from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. Geyser made a similar request for conditional release in 2022 but withdrew the petition two months after filing it.
“We are definitely in the wild, wild west here,” a judge reportedly said of the incident.
Connected to newspaper mogul Rupert Murdoch's family, Muriel McKay was kidnapped and held for ransom in 1969
A 26-year-old woman was charged with child neglect in Mississippi after a Walmart employee took a video of her child wearing only a diaper.
Billy Mansfield Jr. confessed to abducting and killing Carol Ann Barrett
The girl was taken to a hospital, officials said.
A Leamington driver has been charged after a vehicle with a paper copy of a licence plate was found on the road, Ontario Provincial Police say.Essex County OPP say an officer on patrol on Jan. 22 ran a check on a vehicle plate and discovered it was invalid.When conducting a traffic stop, the officer found the licence plates were paper. A 45-year-old was charged with driving under suspension, using a plate not authorized for the vehicle and operating an unsafe vehicle.The vehicle was towed from t
Eighteen months after having a cesarean birth, a "dinner plate-sized" surgical tool was found inside a woman's abdomen in Auckland, New Zealand.
WINNIPEG — Police said Monday advances in DNA technology and an extensive investigation helped in the arrest of a Vancouver man in the killing of a Manitoba woman nearly 17 years ago. Kevin Queau, a 42-year-old from Vancouver, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Crystal Shannon Saunders, whose body was found in 2007. "While investigators worked tirelessly and brought the investigation to a successful conclusion, at the end of the day this does not bring back Crystal," Supt
“I can’t imagine why anyone would want to kill a small dog.”
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team. Formenton’s legal team confirmed to The Associated Press that police in London, Ontario, have charged Formenton and several other players. Lawyer Daniel Brown did not say what charge or charges Formenton was facing.
ANGOLA, La. (AP) — A hidden path to America’s dinner tables begins here, at an unlikely source – a former Southern slave plantation that is now the country’s largest maximum-security prison. Unmarked trucks packed with prison-raised cattle roll out of the Louisiana State Penitentiary, where men are sentenced to hard labor and forced to work, for pennies an hour or sometimes nothing at all. After rumbling down a country road to an auction house, the cows are bought by a local rancher and then fol
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A dying thief who confessed to stealing a pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in “The Wizard of Oz” because he wanted to pull off “one last score” was given no prison time at his sentencing hearing Monday. Terry Jon Martin, 76, stole the slippers adorned with sequins and glass beads in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in the late actor’s hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota. He gave into temptation after an old associate with connections to the mob told him the shoe