Guilford County survey aims to fight food insecurity
There are 27 food deserts in Guilford County, where people may have to travel as far as 10 miles to get groceries.
There are 27 food deserts in Guilford County, where people may have to travel as far as 10 miles to get groceries.
Netflix's new series Apple Cider Vinegar is based on Belle Gibson and the wellness empire she built off the back of a lie about having inoperable cancer.
Dr. Chris T. Pernell called out the Trump White House's "fundamental lack of understanding" on public health.
An outbreak of gastrointestinal illness on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship has sickened nearly 100 people.
The best sleep aid isn't necessarily a prescription from your doctor — find our best picks for magnesium, melatonin, valerian root and even OTC zzzquil.
A Windsor pharmacist has been sentenced in a U.S. court to seven years in prison for conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.Tarek Fakhuri was one of four pharmacists who collectively billed Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for prescription medications that they did not dispense at five pharmacies they owned and operated, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).Losses amounted to more than $13 million US to Medicare, Medicaid an
The 28-year-old hopes that the commercial's "cheekiness" inspires important conversation.
States are absorbing substantial increases in health care costs for the poor, as they realize that the people remaining on Medicaid rolls after the COVID-19 pandemic are sicker than anticipated — and costlier to care for. Costs went up partly because some people put off medical treatment during the pandemic, Shapiro's administration said. “The delays in health care access have had a significant impact on this population — a lack of access to general and specialty care; delayed procedures; avoidable hospital stays and emergency department visits; development of comorbidities; and a lack of preventative medicine as a whole,” Shapiro's administration said.
All things in moderation, I guess...
Border Patrol agents who were acting on a tip used a small unmanned aerial system to find the two subjects, who are both from Romania.
Thousands of homes without power in Hamilton County as freezing rain falls
The Princess Royal made a trip to Southmead Hospital in Bristol on Thursday to meet doctors and nurses after she was rushed there last June.
The princess visited Southmead Hospital on Bristol, where she spent five nights after her horse-related accident some seven months ago.
Kanye West is sharing some news about his health.
“Cardiac clearance” can reveal heart issues, reduce surgical risk and even save a life. The evaluation helps ensure your body is ready for the stress of an operation.
Hurricane and Flood
Heather Boushey, Fmr. White House Council of Economic Advisors Deputy Director, weighs in on current National Economic Council Director, Kevin Hasset's comment that the Biden economy was way worse than markets thought as US jobs data showed job growth slowed in January. Boushey also talks about the Trump Administration, Elon Musk, and how President Trump is creating "economic mismanagement." Heather Boushey speaks with Kailey Leinz on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power."
Stanley Watson was sentenced to 30-60 years in prison after he was found guilty of three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault in January.
The trial comes as a new study highlighted differences in how genes are activated in brain tumour cells compared to healthy ones.
Shoppers noticed a "difference in grip strength" after using this "sturdy" and "comfortable" device.
Florida teacher accused of enticing children to perform sex acts online