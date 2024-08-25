Guillermo del Toro Faces ‘Angry and Territorial’ Spirit in Haunted Hotel Room While Filming ‘Frankenstein’

It all started innocently enough. While finishing the shoot on his “Frankenstein” adaptation in Aderdeen, Scotland, Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro was warned of a haunted room within the hotel the crew were staying at. Rather than be repelled, the monster-lover was intrigued. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, del Toro documented his spectral adventures as if on a mission.

“Whilst in Aberdeen, I am staying in an old 1800’s hotel,” he wrote in a post this past week. “I am in the Most Haunted room of it — which was vacated this morning by one of our producers. Odd electrical and physical occurrences scared her into leaving asap. Stay tuned — if anything happens I will report.”

This is not the first time del Toro has faced down ghosts and ghouls apparently. Continuing his post, he said, “I always stay in ‘the most haunted rooms’ but only once did I experience anything supernatural — the rest of the time: nothing. I have high hopes.”

In an update the following day, del Toro shared that while nothing physically alarming had occurred, he considered the atmosphere in the room “oppressive” and had decided not to spend “much more time” inside of it. He was careful to make clear that while he was investigating the space, he was actually “sleeping in another room,” explaining that he needed “6 hours of sleep to have a good shooting day.”

“I’m stopping there early and late in the day — but something is in that room with me…” del Toro wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Between finishing his shooting day Thursday and dinner, del Toro decided to take another stop by the room, at which point he wrote, “The room has more than vibes. There is something angry and territorial there. A shred of rage.”

Documenting his experience, he took the picture below.

in the mirror at Room #4 pic.twitter.com/OidG0ZLvur — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) August 22, 2024

Taking his investigation a step further, del Toro even tried to EVP (electronic voice phenomena) via an app on his phone.

trying for an EVP on my Iphone pic.twitter.com/QUblyTQozK — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) August 22, 2024

The “Crimson Peak” director followed this post with a written one seemingly confirming his belief in an afterlife. He said, “No sounds or sights happened — but just an oppressive vibe — Room #4 I shall return… Life is unstructured — no grand finale.”

Concluding his adventure on Friday following his shooting day, del Toro wrote an epilogue to his experience where he shared that while he had not seen any concrete proof of a ghost in Room #4, a member of the crew had.

“One of our cast had a similar sensation in the room and one of our crew saw someone outside the window… On the second floor,” del Toro wrote.

Del Toro is currently wrapping production on his “Frankenstein” adaptation for Netflix, which shot in both Toronto and Scotland, and features Jacob Elordi as the monster and Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, as well as Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Charles Dance, and more.

