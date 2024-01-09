Guilt-ridden liberals are condemning white boys to irrelevance

Channel 4 logo

Why does Channel 4 have such a problem with people being white? “I’ve never seen so many white people in one place,” Jon Snow famously told viewers on the news in 2019. He was reporting on a Brexit rally rather than a Channel 4 board meeting, but Snow’s words do seem to echo the feelings of the channel’s chair, Sir Ian Cheshire, who is upset because only one of the five new board members appointed by Ofcom and approved by the Government is of an ethnic minority. The new appointments, he has complained in a memo to staff, will “improve representation on the board but do not yet meet the levels of representation of the rest of the organisation”.

If Sir Ian is really offended by the under-representation of ethnic minorities, he could always resign and allow his position to be taken by somebody else whom he feels might be a better fit. Never mind their colour, if Channel 4 was led by executives who were more interested in good television than in ticking diversity boxes we might get fewer toe-curling programmes like people trying to choose a date in the nude and glorifying vegan activists who steal pigs.

I abhor all efforts to hire people according to their colour, sex, sexuality or anything other than their abilities, but if any TV executive really thinks that having only one non-white appointee out of five is an outrageous misrepresentation of modern Britain, then they need to get out of Central London a bit more. According to the 2021 census, 81.7 per cent of people living in England and Wales are white, so it if you really do want to hire by quota then one non-white appointee in five is exactly what you would have to go with. By the way, why does Channel 4 have a target that 6 per cent of its staff should be LGB when, according to the Office for National Statistics, only 3.3 per cent of the population identifies as such?

The self-loathing white liberals who run public service television, as well as much of the rest of the public sector, don’t really want to reflect modern Britain, only to represent their own prejudices – which is why you will struggle to find, say, white boys from Teesside on the TV in many contexts other than crime and delinquency. The real under-representation on television isn’t of ethnic groups, women, LGB people etc – it is people and ideas which fail to conform to the orthodoxies of liberal metropolitan Britain. Jon Snow’s reporting on the Brexit protest said it all: people who thought Britain should leave the UK have consistently been treated as some kind of dangerous, stupid – if not lunatic – fringe, even though, as we found out in 2016, they formed a majority of the population.

Channel 4 followed Snow’s report on Brexit with an election debate solely about climate change – and then, as a stunt, replaced Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage with melting blocks of ice when they declined to attend. But most shameful of all, surely, was Channel 4’s efforts to prove that Britain is racist in a documentary aired in 2020 entitled The School that Tried to End Racism – which took a bunch of schoolkids, who clearly had no problem with classmates of different backgrounds, and stuffed them with critical race theory. They were segregated and forced to start a running race in different positions according to the colour of their skin – and other stunts.

If that is the bilge we end up with then the board could do with a radical change – just not in the way progressive liberals probably imagine.

