Guilty as charged? New Yorkers react to Trump verdict

STORY: ::Donald Trump's guilty verdict drew a

divided reaction in New York, with his fans upset

::May 30, 2024

:: New York

:: "I feel very sad for America because this is the man who's fighting for America. This is a man fighting for America. He tried to save America.”

:: "It's a disgrace what happened here. I'm a native New Yorker. I'm a native New Yorker. We support Trump. I never voted for him the first time, but we'll do it this time. It's a disgrace. Mr. Trump loves this city. He's a native New Yorker, he doesn't hate this city, he doesn't hate this country. The people that did this hate him."

:: While Trump's critics expressed joy at the verdict

"I've been here for the last week. Guilty! I'm so happy."

"I feel good. Justice been served. Justice been served. Guilty, guilty, guilty."

“I feel good. It's a great day for the American people, but for everybody, I mean, you know, who believe in the law and I mean, you know, it's a - it's a great day. They see him. They see that no one is above the law.”

Justice Juan Merchan set sentencing for July 11, just days before the Republican Party is expected to nominate Trump for president ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Trump faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison, though others convicted of that crime often receive shorter sentences, fines or probation. Incarceration would not prevent him from campaigning, or taking office if he were to win.

He will not be jailed ahead of sentencing.