Guilty plea should knock 40pc off jail time, says top barrister

Criminal suspects facing trial should get bigger discounts of up to 40 per cent off their sentences if they plead guilty in order to reduce court backlogs and delays for victims, says one of Britain’s top barristers.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Mary Prior, the new chairman of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA), said the time deducted from sentences should be increased from the current third off if a defendant pleads guilty at the earliest opportunity.

She said it would encourage more suspects to plead guilty, providing swifter justice for victims who currently can wait “three or four years” before their offender is brought to justice. Some courts are listing cases for 2028 even though some defendants and victims have already waited a year.

The discount plan is understood to be an option for consideration by a review of the criminal courts ordered by Shabana Mahmood, the Justice Secretary, to find ways to reduce the backlogs. However, it is understood Ms Mahmood, a successful barrister herself, is instinctively against such a move.

Prepared to strike again

In the interview, Ms Prior also warned that the CBA was prepared to strike again if the Government rejected its 10 per cent pay claim, said she was opposed to limiting the right to jury trial and called for court canteens to be turned into courtrooms to speed up cases.

A defendant can get a third off their sentence if they plead guilty at their first court appearance, 25 per cent if they do so before their trial date as soon as they appear before the crown court and a 10 per cent reduction if they admit the offences on the first day of their trial.

Ms Prior suggested it should be increased to potentially 40 per cent.

“You could ask a judge, if appropriate, what would be the maximum sentence if the defendant pleads guilty today to encourage them to plead guilty rather than adjourn cases for three or four years because they are worried about how long they’re going to get,” she said.

She said it would front-load the discount on the sentence, giving victims greater clarity about how long offenders served rather than suddenly finding out at the end of their sentence that they were being released 40 per cent of the way through.

“These things are politically difficult because members of the public and victims may well take the view that you should serve a long sentence and be punished,” she said.

“But the reality is if people get, say, three years, you’re automatically going to be released halfway in any event but now you can be released much earlier than that, you can serve as little as 40 per cent of your sentence.

“If we’re going to give discounts, then we have to be honest about it, and it’s much more sensible to offer people a real benefit of pleading guilty.”

Ms Prior said there would be opposition from barristers to curbing the right to jury trials. The review is considering a new intermediate court to replace juries with a judge and two magistrates in less serious cases. Murder, manslaughter, rape, terrorism, GBH and other serious offences would retain juries.

“Up until now, we’ve always given people the right to be tried by 12 of their peers. It would be hard to say to people, ‘You can’t have that any more’,” she said, adding that creating an intermediate court should be a “last resort”.

Instead, she suggested that the Government should consider reducing the maximum sentences for some offences where the actual jail terms handed down by judges were substantially below this limit. Analysis by The Telegraph suggests affray and some assaults are prime examples.

Ms Prior said that instead the Government should be focusing extra resources on reducing the courts backlog.

“That backlog has got to be dealt with, and we’re kind of avoiding it at the moment by talking about what we’re going to do in the future,” she said.

The Government has increased funding to raise the number of crown court sitting days to 108,500 in 2025, but Ms Prior said ministers should go further and lift the cap given that one in five courts on any one day were not being used.

Cheap Nightingale-style courts

She said court canteens standing idle could be turned into cheap Nightingale-style courts. “Many canteens that were used for the public are closed. That space is big enough for a bail courtroom. Most are accessible to the disabled, which many courtrooms are not. So that would be a simple solution.”

Ms Prior said the CBA would be prepared “with great sadness” to take industrial action to support their 10 per cent pay claim, saying the alternative would be increasing numbers of barristers turning their back on criminal work. Criminal barristers in Northern Ireland have already walked out and imposed a work to rule.

The CBA’s previous strike in 2022 pushed up backlogs before the Tory government settled with a 15 per cent pay offer. Ms Prior maintained this was an emergency interim increase and left barristers lagging behind other public sector workers who got annual increases through independent pay reviews, unlike the CBA.

“If no one comes up with a strategy, a plan, and if no one gives us hope that things will improve, I think we’d have to consider [strike action], but we would do it with reluctance because it’s not what barristers want to do,” she said.

“Many remain angry that we weren’t listened to when we had an independent review the last time. The question really would be whether people wait around to have a ballot and take an action or walk off and do something else. And I suspect it’s the latter.

“People will leave. Our profession as a whole is ageing considerably. Younger people just aren’t staying. If we don’t have people to prosecute and defend cases, then there’s no point having policies that suggest you want to reduce violence against women and girls by half.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “This Government inherited a record and rising courts backlog – that’s why we’ve asked Sir Brian Leveson to propose once-in-a-generation reform to deliver swifter justice for victims.

“We’ve already funded an additional 2,500 sitting days, raising court capacity to a 10-year high. We have also invested in a neglected legal aid system and are committed to working with our partners to deliver longer-term reform.”