Guinness double-pour rule is a marketing ploy, claims bar owner

Guinness, the popular Irish stout, is poured in two stages - PAUL CHINN/GETTY

When it comes to a pint of the black stuff, no bartender worth their salt would dare risk foregoing the sacred ritual of the double pour.

Most Guinness aficionados would feel well within their rights to hand back their drink and ask for another, demanding respect for the all-important resting time of 60 to 80 seconds.

Even Guinness itself says: “Good things come to those who wait.”

However, a bar owner has claimed there is no need for the Irish stout to be poured in two stages – to two-thirds of the glass and the final third after a minute of resting time – and that it doesn’t affect its quality or taste.

Nate Brown, an Irish bartender and the owner of Paloma Café, Soda & Friends and Nebula cocktail bars in London, says the double pour is simply a marketing ploy by Guinness.

“This isn’t done for the beer’s sake; it was practice in the Guinness brewery to speed up serving the masses at home time — the brand has always had the savviest of marketing departments,” he wrote in the FT Magazine.

It is an assertion that appears to have ruffled some feathers among publicans.

Oisin Rogers, the co-owner of the Devonshire in Soho, which boasts a “perfect” pint of Guinness, said the idea that the two-stage pour is unnecessary is “absolute horsesh–”.

“It’s impossible to get a correctly presented pint of Guinness in one pour because the meniscus is negative. Therefore [it’s] a dimple rather than a dome,” he wrote in response on X, adding that it also impacts the texture and leads to a “far inferior drink”.

Diageo, the stout’s parent company, agrees, telling The Telegraph the two-stage pour is required to get the right consistency and height in the head, as well as the dome synonymous with any decent pint of Guinness.

It denies the double pour is a marketing ploy, and says it has no plans to encourage publicans to scrap the ritual to allow for quicker service.

And despite his controversial claims, Mr Brown still abides by the two-stage pour when serving Guinness in his own London bars.

Story continues

“It’s what our guests want,” he said. “If we were to serve all the patrons that come through a single pour they’d raise an eyebrow at you.

“But if I was just pouring a pint for myself, I wouldn’t bother with the two steps.”

Like any London bar or pub owner, Mr Brown has plenty of reason to worry about serving his customers an inadequate pint of stout.

Those deemed below par are at risk of ending up on the popular Instagram page Sh– London Guinness, with the venue named and shamed and the bubbling pint ridiculed by its 250,000 predominantly Irish followers.

Guinness advertisements did not reference the double pour until the 1990s.

In previous adverts, the pouring of the pint was either not depicted or shown being done in one go, usually from a bottle.

The 1994 Anticipation advert was the first to show the wait for a Guinness to settle and then be topped up to the brim.

It ends with the strapline: “There’s no time, like Guinness time.”

This continued under the “Good things come to those who wait” tagline which featured from the mid-1990s until the mid-2000s, before being phased out in favour of “made of more”.

In more recent Guinness adverts, the double pour has not been depicted at all and there is no reference to the wait.

Guinness has soared in popularity over recent years, becoming the best-selling beer in pubs, bars and restaurants in 2022, according to hospitality data company CGA.

Sales of the drink are also rising among younger women, with a 24 per cent rise in the number of females drinking the stout, as the brand manages to shake off its “rugby lad” image.