Guinness increasing supplies after Christmas pub shortages

Henry Saker-Clark, PA Deputy Business Editor
·1 min read

The parent firm of Guinness has said it “working around the clock” to increase supplies of the popular stout after a “sell-out” festive period led to shortages at British pubs.

Diageo, which also owns Johnnie Walker whisky and Gordon’s gin, said Guinness sales have seen “extraordinary” growth in recent months.

Debra Crew, chief executive of the drinks giant, said sales of Guinness across October and November were stronger than it typically sees around St Patrick’s Day, as the drink’s popularity continues to boom.

However, a raft of pubs said they faced shortages over the busy Christmas period because they were unable to meet rampant demand.

Guinness reportedly raided its security stocks in Ireland in order to help fill the gap.

There were also reports that some pubs in London rationed the amount of Guinness that drinkers could buy to ensure customers had a fair share.

Ms Crew told reporters: “It has seen extraordinary growth in Britain, particularly at a time when the wider beer market is actually declining.

“Late last year, the demand was unprecedented. It was a sell-out period for the brand.

“We are working around the clock to replenish our stock levels and are boosting those quickly.

“We are spending 200 million euro (£166 million) on a new factory in Kildare, in order to bring more capacity online.”

Guinness saw net sales grow by 13% over the half-year to December.

It came as Diageo reiterated it is “not selling” Guinness, after reports that the group is considering a spin-off or sale deal of the historic Irish brand.

Analysts had suggested the group could get as much as 10 billion dollars (£8 billion) for the business if it sought a deal.

