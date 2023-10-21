Serhou Guirassy and Harry Kane keep scoring in the Bundesliga. Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen remains top

BERLIN (AP) — Bundesliga top-scorer Serhou Guirassy struck again for Stuttgart on Saturday while Harry Kane did his best to keep up for Bayern Munich.

Guinea forward Guirassy took his league tally to 14 goals in eight games during Stuttgart's 3-0 win at Union Berlin, before Kane responded with a goal of his own in Bayern's 3-1 victory at Mainz in the late match. It was the England captain's ninth goal after starting every Bundesliga game so far this season.

Bayern's win kept the pressure on early leader Bayer Leverkusen, which remained top with a 2-1 victory at Wolfsburg earlier. Bayern, Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund are the only unbeaten teams remaining.

Bayern had a great start at Mainz, with Leroy Sané setting up Kingsley Coman for the opener in the 11th minute, five minutes before Kane headed the ball in from close range.

Bayern also needed Sven Ulreich to produce a fine save before Mainz deservedly pulled one back with a fierce strike from Anthony Caci before the break.

Mainz pushed for an equalizer after the interval and almost got it, too, with Stefan Bell just missing the target after good work from Danny da Costa.

The Mainz defender was to rue the miss less than a minute later when Leon Goretzka scored Bayern’s third goal in the 59th, set up by the outstanding Jamal Musiala.

“Bayern was the more effective team,” Bell said.

STUTTGART FLYING

Stuttgart had never beaten Union Berlin in the Bundesliga before, but Guirassy converted the visitors' first chance in the 16th. He was unable to add to his tally, however, as he was forced off in the 30th with what Stuttgart said was a left hamstring problem.

Silas Katompa Mvumpa doubled Stuttgart's lead on a counterattack in the 81st, before Deniz Undav completed the scoring with a header in the 88th.

It was Stuttgart’s sixth straight victory and it stretched Union’s losing run across all competitions to eight games. This was arguably the Köpenick-based team's worst performance from those matches.

“In the first half nothing came together. We weren’t aggressive enough against the ball and had hardly any attack,” said Union coach Urs Fischer, who made three changes at the interval. “After the break it was better, more of an even game in which we also had chances to equalize. We weren't well positioned for the goals we conceded and again we're left empty-handed in the end.”

Union next hosts Italian champion Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“To be honest I'm happy that it's now against Napoli. That's a game in which there's nothing to lose," Union sporting director Oliver Ruhnert said. “Perhaps the team needs a game like that now, because the confidence is in the basement – you could see that clearly today.”

LEVERKUSEN DIGS DEEP

Leverkusen stayed top, one point ahead of Stuttgart and two ahead of Bayern, with a hard-fought win over Wolfsburg.

Facing three defenders, Victor Boniface dug out a cross for Jeremie Frimpong to score the opener at the far post in the 13th.

But Leverkusen failed to maintain control after the goal and needed goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky to preserve its lead.

The home team equalized through Maxence Lacroix in the 41st after the visitors failed to adequately clear a corner.

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso sent on Florian Wirtz in the 60th and the young Germany midfielder had an immediate impact as he won the ball in front of the penalty area. Frimpong tried pulling it back for Wirtz, but it fell for Álex Grimaldo to score with a deflected shot in the 62nd.

Loïs Openda scored twice as Leipzig won 3-1 at promoted Darmstadt, Eintracht Frankfurt won 3-1 at Hoffenheim, and Freiburg defeated Bochum 2-1.

By Ciarán Fahey, The Associated Press