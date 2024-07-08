Can you use a gun to kill a python in the Florida Python Challenge? Here's the rules

If you're looking for a way to become $10,000 richer, killing pythons may be it.

The Florida Python Challenge starts in August and incentivizes hunters to euthanize as many invasive Burmese pythons as possible.

But according to competition rules, you can't use a firearm to kill the snakes.

When is it okay to use a firearm to kill a python and when is it a problem? Here's what we know.

What is the Florida Python Challenge?

The Florida Python Challenge is a python removal competition that happens in August.

Participants have nine days to kill as many Burmese pythons as possible. The 2024 python removal competition begins at 12:01 a.m. on August 9 and ends at 5 p.m. on August 18.

The competition helps protect the Everglades habitat and all its native animals by removing the invasive Burmese pythons.

Can I use a gun to kill a python in the Florida Python Challenge?

Participants are not allowed to use firearms to kill pythons during the Florida Python Challenge because there's no established firearm season at the competition locations during the timeframe.

Novices must humanely kill their captured pythons immediately after catching them.

You can use air guns and captive bolts to kill pythons at any time of day or night.

When can I use a gun to kill a Florida python?

The FWC says Burmese pythons can be shot on private property at any time as long as the landowner gives permission. You don't need a permit either.

However, you cannot use traps or firearms to kill pythons unless specific area regulations allow it.

FWC Executive order 23-16 allows for the public to humanely kill pythons and other nonnative reptiles without a permit or hunting license as long as you follow area regulations. Also, make sure you aren't hunting on areas closed to public access.

How do you humanely kill a python?

If you are in an area where you can use a gun to kill a python, you must follow this two-step method:

Step 1 : Immediate loss of consciousness Use a captive bolt, firearm, or air gun to shoot directly to the brain

Step 2 : Destroy the brain Make sure the python is unconscious Insert a small rod, like a screwdriver, spike, or pick, into the cranial cavity and twist it to ensure the entire brain is destroyed



This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Why guns aren't allowed in the Florida Python Challenge