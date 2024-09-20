Gun-owner Kamala Harris says 'they're getting shot' if intruder breaks into her house

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday that any intruder who breaks into her home is "getting shot," a comment that seemed to be made in jest during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey, while hosting a star-studded livestream town hall with the Democratic nominee, told Harris in an interview that she was surprised to hear during last week's presidential debate with Donald Trump that she is a gun owner.

"If somebody breaks into my house, they're getting shot," Harris responded, then broke into a laugh. "Probably should not have said that. My staff will deal with that later."

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris joins US television producer Oprah Winfrey at a 'Unite for America' live streaming rally in Farmington Hills, Michigan, on September 19, 2024.

As vice president, Harris resides in the heavily protected Naval Observatory residence in Washington.

The exchange came during a discussion on gun control. Harris supports strengthening background checks to purchase guns and reinstating a federal assault weapons ban.

"Here's my point, Oprah. I'm not trying to take everyone's guns away. I believe in the Second Amendment," Harris said. "These are just common sense," she said of the gun control measures she supports.

Harris recounted holding town halls at colleges last year in which she would ask the students to raise their hands if at any point between kindergarten and 12th grade they had to take part in an active shooter drill.

"Almost every hand went up. It was bone chilling," Harris said.

