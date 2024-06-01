Gun sales website accused of putting some users at risk by exposing personal details

Gareth Corfield
Man taking part in clay pigeon shoot
Man taking part in clay pigeon shoot

A firearms trading website has been accused of putting users at risk from criminals by exposing their home addresses online.

Guntrader, a British website owned and operated by the Earl of Suffolk, appeared to be showing some users’ detailed location information to the public.

The data, which included names, addresses, postcodes and geographical location coordinates, were removed from public display after The Telegraph contacted Guntrader.

The earl, who prefers to be known as Alexander Suffolk, said he believed the number of affected people was “very small”.

The Information Commissioner’s Office said it had not received a report of a data breach from Guntrader Media Ltd, the company behind the site.

Lawyers for the Earl said the issue was “likely caused by an error by the reputable company which set up the site”.

The Earl said he had been “absolutely crystal clear” that “no personal details be held” on the website, which was targeted by hackers three years ago.

He added: “We had very clear instructions and a very strict mandate moving forwards: no personal details be held on the website. We don’t need them.

“I’ve done my very best in adding every bit of security I could to try and prevent this sort of thing happening.

“It was absolutely categorical. Don’t store it. Because then if something does happen in future, we’re not holding anything.”

The new site had only been live for three weeks and, through his lawyer, the Earl stated the problem had been rectified within 10 minutes.

The hack of Guntrader three years ago resulted in more than 110,000 licensed gun owners’ details circulating on the dark web. This is around one in five of all registered firearm and shotgun owners in the country.

Some Guntrader users whose details were exposed by the website were alarmed when The Telegraph spoke to them – and said they had noticed other problems with it over the last month.

Ian, a 63-year-old user who lives in rural Kent and had placed an advert this week to sell an Accuracy International rifle for £6,500, said he had tried “seven times” to contact Guntrader to report problems with adverts he was trying to place.

“I’ve got nothing back from them,” he said. “It just beggars belief, to be truthful.” He added that he plans to contact his police firearms licensing department for extra security advice.

“Anyone pinpointing your home address… even getting your [firearm certificate] details as well or your phone number - it’s alarming and worrying, particularly if you’re living in the middle of nowhere.”

Other users, who did not want to be named, confirmed they had listed guns for sale including a £7,000 Beretta and a £4,000 Walther precision target rifle.

Another user, a 44-year-old clay pigeon shooting enthusiast from Hertfordshire, said he was shocked by the data appearing to be displayed by Guntrader’s website earlier this week. He said: “I’ve worked in information security for most of my adult life and it takes a lot to shock me.

“In my personal opinion this was a very concerning breach as we don’t know what the impact may have been to people who unknowingly exposed their names and addresses and other details on this site – as well as listing what they had for sale.”

The British Association for Shooting and Conservation and the Countryside Alliance were both contacted for comment.

Cyber security breaches are a growing problem for the UK. This week it emerged that 25,000 BBC staff’s pension details had been stolen by hackers.

Earlier this month, China was accused of stealing the entire payroll details of the Armed Forces from a military computer system.

